Computer science graduates make more money than anyone else in the UK

Computer science graduates in the UK earn more than any other undergraduate degree holder, according to the Good University Guide published by the Sunday Times. These graduates earn more than five times as much as those who graduate with arts degrees, the guide found.

At the top of the highest paid list were computer science graduates from Imperial College London, who earned a median salary of £50,000 (about $65,720) six months after graduation, the guide found.

At the lower end of the spectrum were graduates in drama, dance, and cinematics at Liverpool Hope University, who earned just £9,000 ($11,831) six months after graduation, according to the guide.

Only 15 of the 132 UK institutions included in the guide graduate students who earn average starting salaries at or above the £25,000 ($32,875) threshold where student loan repayments start, the Sunday Times noted. That means the majority of UK graduates are making no loan repayments at the start of their careers, which could lead to growing student debt.

The guide also found that there are wide variations within degree areas and schools. For example, those with accounting and finance degrees from Warwick University earned £32,700 ($43,002) last year compared to those from Ulster University and Derby University, who earned £17,000 ($22,354).

While a computer science degree is obviously still a boon to job seekers, more companies are ending the requirement that IT pros and developers must hold a degree to be hired in order to widen their talent pool. Some 75% of tech leaders polled by the TechRepublic CIO Jury said they do not require a computer science degree for developers and IT pros.

