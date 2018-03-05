Consumers spending more money, less time while shopping via smartphone

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Smartphone users spend more money each time they visit a website on their smartphone, with the amount spent increasing 27% since 2015. — Adobe Analytics, 2015.

The time users spend on each website has dropped 10% in the same timeframe, suggesting that faster data and internet speeds are allowing consumers to quickly access e-commerce sites. — Adobe Analytics, 2015.

As e-commerce's popularity has grown, so has the amount consumers have been spending via their mobile devices. Smartphone users have spent 27% more money while shopping at online retailers via smartphone since 2015, a new Adobe Analytics report said.

Consumers are also using less time while shopping, spending 10% less time on a retailer's website, the report found. Faster internet speeds and an increased familiarity with a retailer's platform could be causing consumers to spend more money while spending less time.

Site speed will become increasingly important as 5G begins to roll out, the report said. Faster speeds could mean up to an additional $12 billion per year for retailers by 2021, Adobe estimates.

Desktop is still the most popular way to shop online but smartphones are catching up, closing the gap by 10 percentage points since 2015. Businesses may want to make sure their mobile platform is easy to use in order to remain competitive during the smartphone shift.

"The attention span of users is becoming shorter, and we think it's because they are expecting higher quality, straight-to-the-point browsing experiences," Costa Lasily, a data science analyst for ADI, said in the report. "They don't want to go through 20 pages, especially when they're on their smartphones. Retailers that are hoping to close the visit-to-revenue gap might want to consider simplifying their mobile experiences."

While overall site visits from smartphones have increased since 2015, visits from desktops and tablets have decreased, the report noted. Companies should follow the smartphone growth to stay relevant, Lasily said in the report.

Companies looking to increase their revenue from smartphone visits may want to find ways to simplify the shopping experience by cleaning up the user interface, along with speeding up the site.

