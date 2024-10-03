Copper’s fast facts

Our rating: 3.8 out of 5

Starting price: $9 per user, per month

Key features:

Project management

Contact enrichment

Workflow automations

Google Workspace integration

Custom reporting

Copper is a CRM solution that is best recommended for businesses that use Google Workspace, regardless of company size. Copper users can sync contact information, emails, scheduled meetings, files, and more with this powerful integration. There are also tools that prioritize internal collaboration and strategic planning to help build out and then manage the entire customer journey.

Copper’s pricing

Free trial: 14 days.

14 days. Starter: $9 per seat, per month when billed annually. $12 per seat, per month when billed monthly.

$9 per seat, per month when billed annually. $12 per seat, per month when billed monthly. Basic: $23 per seat, per month when billed annually. $29 per seat, per month when billed monthly.

$23 per seat, per month when billed annually. $29 per seat, per month when billed monthly. Professional: $59 per seat, per month when billed annually. $69 per seat, per month when billed monthly.

$59 per seat, per month when billed annually. $69 per seat, per month when billed monthly. Business: $99 per seat, per month when billed annually. $134 per seat, per month when billed monthly.

Copper’s key features

Google Workspace integration

Copper offers seamless integration with the entire Google Workspace suite, including Gmail, Google Contacts, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and Google Sheets. Users can track email conversations, locate documents, and add leads without having to switch between software. This is ideal for businesses that already use any of these tools and are in the market for a modern CRM that can integrate with them.

Custom workflows

The workflow feature allows businesses to customize pipelines and dashboards that sync all client information, tasks, or files. Copper users can not only build out these workflows and dashboards for sales, but also for specific projects, customer support, and even internal onboarding. These workflows can be managed with a simple drag-and-drop slider that moves cards to the next stage.

Contact database

Copper’s contact management feature organizes all emails, calls, files, and notes associated with a lead in the database. It eliminates manual data entry by adding recent email contacts from reps, and automatically pulls in details like phone numbers, email addresses, and social media. Within this database, users can tag, filter, and sort leads and then save lists of contacts by type.

Email marketing tools

Copper offers a suite of marketing tools, many available within the Google integration. Businesses can improve their clients’ experience with effective, personalized, and targeted communication. Users can create custom email templates, engage with potential leads, and promote new services and products to existing customers. With the email sequence and drip campaign manager, reps can effortlessly trigger automated nurture sequences to engage with clients.

Copper pros

14-day free trial.

Live chat, help center, and more support available for all paid tiers.

Affordable paid tiers for small businesses.

Copper cons

Limited contacts until the Business tier.

No free-for-life version of the tool.

Real users report a learning curve when implementing the software.

Alternatives to Copper

HubSpot

HubSpot offers a popular CRM software as well as a suite of marketing and service platforms. The free version of the HubSpot CRM comes with a mix of marketing and sales tools such as email templates, meeting schedulers, and report analytics. HubSpot has the ability to support large enterprises, but those paid tiers can be costly. I suggest defining your business goals, budget, and anticipated growth when selecting a CRM solution.

To learn more about this alternative, check out this HubSpot review.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is an operational CRM that focuses on creating manageable pipelines for users of any technical skill level to follow leads through their sales process. Similar to Copper, Pipedrive offers niche industry specialization. If your business is in event management, higher education, or B2B sales, I recommend Pipedrive for their custom features and functionality.

Head over to this Pipedrive review for more details.

monday CRM

Monday CRM is a flexible CRM tool that includes AI-powered automations and custom formula building. Both monday CRM and Copper offer robust project management capabilities with additional automations that work within the native dashboard as well as with integrations. And while their premium tiers are comparable, monday CRM does occasionally offer a free version of their tool to students and nonprofits.

Check out this monday CRM review to learn more.

Methodology

To evaluate Copper, I used our in-house rubric that consists of criteria deemed most important when reviewing the best CRM software. I compared Copper against the industry standards for each criteria and subcriteria and referenced Copper’s own online resources as well as real user feedback and scores.

Here’s the criteria breakdown I used to evaluate Copper:

Cost: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Core features: Weighted 25% of the total score.

Weighted 25% of the total score. Customizations: Weighted 15% of the total score.

Weighted 15% of the total score. Integrations: Weighted 15% of the total score.

Weighted 15% of the total score. Ease of use: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Weighted 10% of the total score. Customer support: Weighted 10% of the total score.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Copper CRM used for?

Copper is used as a CRM solution for business to manage ongoing customers, projects, and deals. With a mix of sales and marketing tools, users can find prospects and guide them through their buying process within one software. It also offers functionality for specific markets and business types like agencies, consulting, financial services, construction, technology, and real estate.

Does Copper CRM track emails?

With Copper’s Gmail integrations, users can create, send, and track emails to customers. Some popular email management features Copper offers include sending bulk emails, email sequences, and email templates, all to help build effective email campaigns.

Does Copper CRM have an app?

Copper does have a mobile app that is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users can access all lead data, activity history, and automatically log calls and texts. The mobile app also shows full pipelines to sort, filter, and track updates in real time. Users can also take audio notes quickly, and on the go.

How much does Copper CRM cost?

Copper CRM pricing starts at $9 per user, per month when billed annually, or $12 per user, per month when billed monthly. There is a discount applied when you pay annually with a contact. This Starter tier includes a limit of 1,000 contacts, the basic productivity features, and data importing and exporting. If your business needs more advanced functionality, there are higher paid tiers that offer that access. Copper offers a live chat feature to help businesses determine which tier works best for their needs.