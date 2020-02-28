Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Due to the coronavirus, your company might need to create, revise, or implement policies for remote work, travel, business continuity, and disaster recovery. Download these helpful resources.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is causing businesses around the world to reexamine their disaster preparedness plans. Companies need to plan and prepare for risks that may be involved with business continuity interruptions, cancelled business travel plans, possible data loss, unplanned downtime, and more associates working remotely.

These TechRepublic Premium downloads can help organizations develop strategies and best practices to keep businesses productive and running smoothly in the event of an emergency.

Policy pack: Guidelines for Remote Workers The modern workforce--and the companies that employ them--have increasingly embraced the concept of remote work over the traditional office. The benefits are well documented, including stress reduction, increased productivity, a wider talent pool, and better employee retention rates. Even so, it's important to establish ground rules to keep the remote work program effective and manageable. The Policy Pack: Guidelines for Remote Workers, which will help guide you and your remote workers toward a successful telecommuting arrangement, consists of a Telecommuting Policy, Home Usage of Company-owned Equipment Policy, and Remote Access Policy.

VPN Usage Policy As more users work from remote locations, the need for secure access to networks, systems, and data continues to grow. Using a virtual private network (VPN) to access internal resources when working remotely comes with responsibilities to uphold network security, as well as to safely and equitably use and protect company resources. This VPN Usage Policy provides guidelines to help IT ensure that the company's VPN is properly deployed and outlines acceptable use policies for remote end users who are connected on company-issued and personal devices.

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan Natural and man-made disasters can jeopardize and possibly damage the operations and future of any company, so it's critical to develop an emergency preparedness plan to help ensure ongoing business processes in a crisis. This Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity plan provides a roadmap that organizations can follow to implement sound disaster recovery and business continuity processes for risk reduction.

Systems Downtime Expense Calculator When computer systems won't work, business grinds to a halt--and that costs your enterprise money. Even when business does not experience complete unplanned downtime, productivity can be lost to make estimating the cost of each incident a necessity. With the help of the Systems Downtime Expense Calculator, you can estimate just how much each downtime incident costs. Contained within this tool is the Assumptions tab, which asks you to provide the amount of productivity that will be lost by job category when certain key systems and networks fail, and the Basic Calculations tab, which creates quick snapshots of the cost of the downtime.