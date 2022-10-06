Jack Wallen shows you how it's possible to build a Kanban-like board in Taskade to help more easily manage your projects.

Kanban is probably one of the best methods for managing projects. Not only are they very simple to use, but they’re easy to build and make it possible to get an at-a-glance update on how things are progressing.

Taskade is a real-time organization and collaboration tool that works for distributed teams where they can manage tasks, keep notes and hold video chats. Although it doesn’t include a Kanban board feature out of the box, it is possible to build one. Even though the Taskade Kanban might not offer everything you want in a Kanban board, if you’re already a Taskade user, it certainly gives it a much-needed lift in the area of efficiency.

Besides: Who doesn’t like a good Kanban board? With that said, let me show you how to add a Kanban board to your Taskade project.

What you’ll need to add a Kanban board to Taskade

The only thing you’ll need for this is a Taskade account. Taskade does offer a free plan that allows you to test out the feature set. But for teams, you’ll want to either go with either the Unlimited ($5/seat/month) or the Organization ($20/seat/month) plan. Either way, you can add Kanban to your projects.

How to add a Kanban board to your Taskade project

The first thing you’ll do is log in to your Taskade account. Next, head to your Workspace, where you should see the New Project drop-down in the upper right corner (Figure A).

Figure A

Click the New Project drop-down and select Browse Templates (Figure B).

Figure B

In the template search, type Kanban and then click Pomodoro Kanban Board (Figure C).

Figure C

Hover your cursor over the listing and then click Use Template. You will then be prompted to select a workspace for the template (Figure D).

Figure D

After the template has been added, you’ll find yourself on the board page (Figure E).

Figure E

To get a more traditional Kanban view, click the second from the left icon at the top center of the board (Figure F).

Figure F

With the more traditional view (Figure G), you can add new tasks and blocks, exactly as you would with a standard Kanban board.

Figure G

And that’s how you add a Kanban board to Taskade. Once you get the hang of adding and using this feature you’ll find Taskade becomes a much more powerful, flexible and user-friendly platform.

