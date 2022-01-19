Crunch data better than ever with Excel and Power BI

This nine-course bundle aims to give you an advanced Excel education so you can extract data with the best of them and use companions like Power BI to draw powerful business insights.

Data rules everything in the business world these days, and that won't change in 2022. If you're not quite at the point of making data resolutions for the new year, you should at least resolve to become more proficient at working with data. Not only are data analysis skills a good way to get ahead in your career, but your job may depend on them in coming years.

So, rather than be content with how much Microsoft Excel you know, it's a great time to invest in The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle.

This nine-course bundle aims to give you an advanced Excel education so you can crunch numbers with the best of them and use companions like Power BI to draw powerful business insights. The courses are taught by Excel experts like Nikolai Schuler (4.6/5 rating), Chris Dutton (4.6/5 rating) and Juan Galvan (4.5/5 rating).

Working with Excel, you'll explore Excel's powerful visualization tools and work with features like filled maps, sparklines, custom templates, dynamic visuals and more. You'll learn how to create clear charts as well as interactive reports and dashboards. Additionally, you'll build more than 10 Excel projects that will help you take your data visualization skills to the next level.

From there, you'll learn how to create professional reports from scratch in Power BI. You'll understand the entire workflow and learn how to integrate various data sources from Excel, databases and more. Beyond that, you'll also explore Alteryx, learn how to perform data visualization with the R programming language, explore statistics and mathematics for data science and more.

Develop an in-demand skill set in your own time. Right now, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle for $34.99 (normally $1,800).

