Cumulus Networks and Hewlett Packard team up to offer open networking storage for data centers

A new deal between Cumulus and Hewlett Packard is designed to tackle the increased network and storage demands of new tech such as AI, 5G, and IoT devices.

Open networking software vendor Cumulus Networks announced on Monday a new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise(HPE) that will see its Linux NetQ software run on HPE's network storage products. The move is aimed at addressing the demands being placed on network infrastructure by such advanced technologies as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Specifically, Cumulus's Linux operating system and NetQ management software will run on HPE's StoreFabric M-Series Ethernet Switches, a move that Cumulus said will "deliver a flexible networking fabric that is predictable, scalable, and reliable."

Combining the M-Series switches with Linux and NetQ will offer enterprises a high-bandwidth, low-latency way to connect primary, secondary, hyperconverged, NAS, or object storage systems, and is an ideal way to build an Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF), Cumulus added.

"Storage networks built on M-series switches deliver high levels of performance and ultra-low latency," Marty Lans, HPE's general manager of storage connectivity, said in a press release. "Adding Cumulus Linux and NetQ to the M-series now provides enterprises with greater network flexibility, increased scale, and deeper levels of automation making this a compelling solution for Ethernet Storage Fabrics."

The growing use of new technologies such as AI, 5G, and IoT is placing greater demands on the network due to their intensive performance needs. Such technologies need high performance, all-flash storage with a certain level of automation that legacy network storage products don't offer. As such, the new partnership with HP is a way to provide both automation and high-performance storage networking for data centers, according to Cumulus.

"Many modern data centers feature all flash storage architectures designed to meet the needs of high-performance applications, but what's often limited these applications from reaching their true potential was networking," Cumulus Networks CEO Josh Leslie said in a press release.

