D-Link unveils Wi-Fi 6 and mesh routers, 5G products, and mydlink cameras

The company's latest solutions, featured at CES 2020, forge the path for interconnected, intelligent connections in smart homes.

Ahead of CES 2020, D-Link announced product plans for the year, which included mesh and Wi-Fi 6 routers, 5G products, and a new range of mydlink cameras.

During CES 2020, D-Link dove deeper into its vision for the future of Wi-Fi connectivity, bringing together its IoT networking solutions to create a more cohesive smart home experience, according to a press release.

At CES 2019, D-Link released its 5G router, joining the 5G hardware landscape. While the company is continuing its presence in the 5G space this year, the connectivity D-Link is most focused on appears to be the next-generation Wi-Fi network, Wi-Fi 6.

Mesh and Wi-Fi 6 networking solutions

D-Link's latest router and extender lineups all run on mesh Wi-Fi, ahead of Wi-Fi Alliance's EasyMesh standard, and feature some routers equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support.

"Most people don't want to fuss with their Wi-Fi. They want to grab a router, set it up, and go," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager of consumer solutions at D-Link Systems, in a press release.

"Our new routers use D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh to remove issues with compatibility while providing the bandwidth and processing needed to reduce congestion and increase efficiency. They also include new enhanced profile-based parental controls that are easy to set up," Fakhro added.

The systems also have enhanced parental controls, allowing parents to create profiles for each member of the family on a tap-and-set interface. On the system, parents can add devices and set specific schedules for each person, according to the release.

Here is the product lineup, with availability and pricing:

AC1900 Scalable Mesh Wi-Fi Router (COVR-1900-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (DIR-1750-US), Q1 2020, $99.99



AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (DIR-1950-US), Q1 2020, $119.99



AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1755-US), Q1 2020, $99.99



AC1950 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1955-US), Q1 2020, $109.99



Smart AX1500 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1560-US), Q1 2020, $119.99



Smart AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1870-US), Q2 2020, $139.99



Smart AX2400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X2460-US), Q3 2020, $159.99



Smart AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X5460-US), Q1 2020, $279.99



AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (DAP-X1870-US), Q2 2020, $129.99



AX1800 Whole Home Mesh System (COVR-X1872-US), QX22020, $269.99



5G solutions

D-Link continues its 5G line with new products that will provide speeds up to 3 Gbps, just in time for the expected onslaught of 5G connectivity and consumption in 2020.

The 5G NR Enhanced Gateway features sub-6 GHz wireless frequency, matching what most service providers will use for wireless connectivity between towers and home units, according to the press release.

"D-Link's newest 5G products enable users to experience incredible speeds at home, at the office and on-the-go," as stated in the release.

The Enhanced Gateway comes alongside 5G gateway using sub-6 GHz frequency and AC2600 Wi-Fi, as well as a 5G NR Outdoor Unit supporting both sub-6 GHz and mm-Wave.

Both DWR-2101 5G NR MiFi and DWP-1020 5G NR Outdoor Unit are 2020 CES Innovation Award Honorees

Here is the availability (pricing to be determined by provider):

5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010), Q2 2020

5G Gateway (DWR-978), Q2 2020



5G NR Outdoor Unit (DWP-1020), Q2 2020



mydlink Wi-Fi cameras

The latest range of mydlink cameras use edge-based artificial intelligence (AI) to better protect consumers' homes and businesses, according to the release.

Using AI, D-Link cameras can discern between human and other objects, as well as detect when glass is broken. By working at the edge, this AI removes the need and cost to transmit or process video over the internet or on the cloud, providing quicker and more accurate alerts, as stated in the release.

"Cameras tell us when our kids arrive home from school, how the pets are doing, when packages arrive, and more," Fakhro said in the release. "We need those notifications to be accurate. With our specially trained AI-based person and glass break detection, our cameras can do that."

The latest cameras also allow customers to save videos in three different ways. The first is ONVIF Profile S, which offers custom storage and streaming options to personal NAS devices.

The other options include a built-in storage microSD, with a capacity up to 256GB, as well as free and paid cloud storage options. All can be used with the mydlink app, according to the release.

The camera models include both an indoor and an outdoor option. The outdoor model has a spotline and siren that can be triggered via motion detection, to prevent potential intruders.

The indoor model can rotate to give a 360-degree view of any room, as well as track motion. Both have two-way audio, according to the release.

Here are the availability and pricing:

Full HD Pan and Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8302LH), Q2 2020, $99.99

Full HD Indoor and Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8526LH), Q3 2020, $119.99



