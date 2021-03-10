Dell introduces a centrally managed client software solution

It features hybrid cloud management for easy access to apps and data from anywhere, public cloud, private cloud or personal device, the company says.

Image: Dell Technologies

The tech industry is ever-evolving, notably in both hardware and software, and Dell Technologies just launched Dell Hybrid Client to address the changing needs of businesses, end users and IT.

Dell said it's the world's first client computing software with hybrid cloud management for easy, seemingly seamless access to work apps and data from anywhere, public cloud, private cloud or personal device.

The Dell Hybrid Client was developed to be used "ready out of the box" and controlled through the cloud to reduce IT and team member stress, but still promoting the ability to work from anywhere. Additionally, it "creates personalized PC experiences for thousands of professionals while protecting employee and customer data," said a press release from Dell.

Organizations continue to grow more reliant on the cloud and its ability to connect users worldwide, and they need to easily deploy and maintain data and applications from a variety of locations without burdening IT teams or hindering employee productivity.

SEE: The essential 10 programming languages developers need to know this year (TechRepublic)

Dell Hybrid Client makes the user and IT experience simple and personalized and yet still provides security and flexibility across devices and work environments, the company said. Its features include built-in everyday productivity applications, browser security as well as other out-of-the-box software in the cloud.

"At the core of Dell Hybrid Client sits an elevated experience for both employees and IT teams," said Brooke Huling, vice president, modern computing solutions group, Dell Technologies. "For employees, Dell Hybrid Client delivers the same, personalized experience regardless of the device you choose to work on. Everything you need is at your fingertips. For IT, we've opened access to multiple clouds enabling experiences to be scaled and customized for workforces at a rapid pace."

The Dell Hybrid Client starts with a single sign-on. Users then locate a personalized desktop interface as well as all their applications, both in the cloud or virtual.

This solution provides:

Endpoint security: Can securely scale to thousands of users and still protect employee and company data with built-in features including system lockdown, secure boot, user file encryption and more.

Can securely scale to thousands of users and still protect employee and company data with built-in features including system lockdown, secure boot, user file encryption and more. Simplified workflow: Users have secure access to web and virtual applications from Citrix, VMware and Microsoft and various storage locations.

Users have secure access to web and virtual applications from Citrix, VMware and Microsoft and various storage locations. Optimized productivity: Zoom or Microsoft Teams clients run locally for faster collaboration and help to reduce strain on IT infrastructures.

Zoom or Microsoft Teams clients run locally for faster collaboration and help to reduce strain on IT infrastructures. Consistent experience: An enhanced "follow-me" feature helps users find their applications and data on any supported desktop interface, even if the user has changed devices.

An enhanced "follow-me" feature helps users find their applications and data on any supported desktop interface, even if the user has changed devices. Flexibility in cloud providers: A more flexible mindset develops with support and seamless integration from Wyse Management Suite's multiple cloud vendors including, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

A more flexible mindset develops with support and seamless integration from Wyse Management Suite's multiple cloud vendors including, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Comprehensive software support: With ProSupport for software, Dell Hybrid Client can form a proactive resolution. Two employees can experience little to no downtime and IT can proactively support business needs, with automatic alerts and case creation, remote diagnosis and access to ProSupport engineers.

"Dell Hybrid Client has the potential to be a game-changing offering," said Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst, Enderle Group. "The new work from anywhere environment coupled with the need to support virtual, local and cloud apps means we're approaching a window of opportunity for a new client computing solution. Dell has the breadth and reach to drive such a shift in the industry."

Dell Hybrid Client is now available across several desktop, VDI and mobile form factors, including the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, Wyse 5070 and the new Latitude 3320. The newest Dell Hybrid Client is available on March 26, at $60 per year, per device.

Developer Essentials Newsletter From the hottest programming languages to the jobs with the highest salaries, get the developer news and tips you need to know. Weekly Sign up today

Also see