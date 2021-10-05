Dell partners with VMware, NVIDIA, to build new multi-cloud services

From managing workloads to an "industry first" enterprise AI platform, Dell had several VMworld announcements to pique the interest of companies using a multi-cloud model.

Dell, in partnership with VMware, announced three new multi-cloud services at VMworld it said will "speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data." The three new services, one of which was also developed in partnership with NVIDIA, enhance cross-cloud data management, object storage and speed AI configurations to improve data analytics.

There's no way around multi-cloud, said Dell infrastructure solutions group president and GM Jeff Boudreau. "Organizations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today's demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year," Boudreau said.

SEE: Research: Video conferencing tools and cloud-based solutions dominate digital workspaces; VPN and VDI less popular with SMBs (TechRepublic Premium)

If Boudreau is correct, that's near universal adoption of multi-cloud architecture. One of the side effects of having data scattered across multiple cloud providers and on-premise servers is that things can get tricky to manage and latency can spike when processing data. Addressing issues like those is the purpose behind the first new Dell/VMware product, called APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud.

APEX Cloud Services is a Dell-managed infrastructure-as-a-service product that Dell SVP of product marketing Varun Chhabra said gives customers the best of both worlds when it comes to public vs. private cloud. "Our clients have said that they want a product that provides the best of both cloud environments; this IaaS product does exactly that," Chhabra said.

APEX is an on-premises cloud IaaS product that is maintained and operated by customers, but owned and managed by Dell. According to Dell, it can bring multi-cloud capabilities top VMware workloads in as little as 14 days, and offers predictable pricing and self-service capabilities that Dell said lets customers "focus on innovation" while leaving the rest up to Dell.

APEX Cloud can also be used with VMware Tanzu for building cloud-native applications, and with VMware HCX to ease workload migration between cloud providers. As of now, Apex Cloud Services is in private preview, and should be available in the U.S., U.K., France and Germany by the end of Dell's fiscal year (the Friday that falls nearest to January 31st).

The second announcement is called Dell EMC ObjectScale, which allows companies using Amazon S3 object storage to operate it alongside virtual machines. Dell said the new product will lower development costs and drive application innovation and help IT manage and scale workloads using familiar VMware tools.

In addition, ObjectScale makes Dell EMC VxRail hardware able to power S3 workloads that, "when coupled with VxRail ... allows IT staff to apply their existing skills with VMware tools to support the cloud-native storage modern applications require," Dell said. ObjectScale is scheduled for global release in Q4 2021.

Lastly Dell and VMware partnered with NVIDIA to build Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI. "Validated Design for AI enables enterprises to run demanding AI workloads across hybrid clouds, using familiar VMware management and automation tools," said NVIDIA head of enterprise computing Manuvir Das.

SEE: AWS Lambda, a serverless computing framework: A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Validated Design for AI requires the use of NVIDIA's AI Enterprise software suite running on NVIDIA-certified systems and is what Dell describes as an industry-first offering of an AI-ready enterprise platform that can speed configuration and integration of AI models to data by 20%. Validated Design for AI is now available globally.

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see