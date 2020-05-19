Dell prioritizes remote workers with new Latitude, Precision, and Optiplex devices

The PC provider also announced new services including Dell Optimizer and Persona Quickstart.

Image: Dell

Dell announced new lines of its Latitude, Precision, and Optiplex devices on Tuesday. Along with the hardware, the tech giant also released two services: Dell Optimizer and Persona Quickstart to personalize the PC experience.

The key focuses behind the design of these devices included the evolving enterprise landscape, audience age demographics, and user experience, according to Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president and general manager of commercial client products at Dell.

"One of the things that was very clear to us was that a lot of our workforce is no longer just sitting in an office. People are no longer working a 9 to 5 job; They're working from home, they're working in coffee shops, they're working in airports, they're working in planes. People are working globally," Tikoo said.

"From that perspective, remote work and being able to be really mobile as you work was one of the key criterias that we had as we embarked on this journey," he added.

The second was realizing that the workforce is becoming younger. Much of the workforce are "digital natives, people who grew up with great technology," Tikoo noted. "How do we make sure that our technology is not just a highly productive set of tools, but also desirable and appeals to that generation?"

The last consideration highlighted the importance of user experience in tech. Many companies measure themselves using a net promoter score, or a customer experience and satisfaction with a brand, Tikoo said.

"Our research says that companies in that top core dialogue—who have highly inspired employees—have two times more innovations, two times more customer satisfaction, and 25% more profitability," Tikoo said. "From that perspective, the experience these employees are having with their devices is super critical."

Dell's latest releases

Latitude family

"Latitude is our corporate notebook line of products. It's all about mobility. When you think about this workforce and how highly mobile they are, we wanted to make the smallest notebooks on the planet bar none," Tikoo said. "These are the smallest footprints and some of the lightest notebooks you'll find in the industry."

Latitude 9510 or 2-in-1

The 9510 laptop is the smallest and lightest 15" business PC in the world at 3.1 pounds, according to Tikoo. The laptop can also be configured into a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet.

"If you have a highly mobile workforce and are traveling for work, we want to make sure that you're able to have a light back weight, so that when you're traveling, you're carrying almost a pound and a half lighter than the competition," Tikoo said. "Competitive 15" products are about 4.5 pounds."

Users can connect to the device with Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, 5G smart antenna design, or eSIM options according to the product brochure.

"No matter where you are, you're well connected. You don't need any other dongles for that," Tikoo said. "We also packed it with 34 hours of battery life, which is literally 10 to 12 more hours than any other device out there."

The Latitude 9510 is available on May 19, 2020, starting at $1,899.

Latitude 9410 2-in-1 convertible

Many features of the 9510 also translate into the 9410, particularly the lighter weight and longer battery life.

This 14" business 2-in-1 can act as both a laptop PC and a tablet, with 27 hours of battery life. Made from machined aluminum, the device starts at three pounds, enabling greater mobility for traveling professionals. The FHD touch screen has the world's narrowest borders to create a maximized work area.

The device can also be connected via Wi-Fi, Gigabit LTE, or new eSIM options, according to the product brochure.

The Latitude 9410 is available on May 19, 2020, starting at $1,799.

Latitude 7310 and 7410

"The 7000 Series is meant for corridor warriors, on-the-go professionals, people that are spending a good part of their time being mobile," Tikoo said. "It's not as ultra-premium as the 9000 Series. The user experience is great, but we're laddering these features down the portfolio appropriately at the right price points."

The redesigned 13" and 14" business laptops are also promised to be "smarter and lighter than ever," according to the product brochure. They have four-sided n arrow display borders and a new-generation super low power panel for battery savings.

The 7410 laptop features Dell's first 4Klow blue light for viewing comfortability; it is also sold as a laptop or 2-in-1. Users can choose Intel Wi-Fi 6 or connect with Gigabit LTE plus the eSIM option.

The Latitude 7310 and 7410 are available on May 19, 2020, with both starting at $1,499.

Latitude 7210 2-in-1 Detachable

The Latitude 7210 is field-serviceable and the world's most secure 2-in-1 detachable, according to the product brochure.

The smallest device in the Latitude family, the highly mobile device features an auto-deploy kickstand, folio keyboard, and all of the port and security features necessary for a tablet head. The device can also be connected through Wi-Fi 6 or with Gigabit LTE plus new eSIM option.

The Latitude 7210 2-in-1 is available May 19,2020, starting at $999.

The entire latitude family is equipped with Dell Optimizer, which is a built-in artificial intelligence (AI) software that adapts to the user behavior to create a more personalized experience. The feature automatically improves application performance, battery run time, and more, to allow for fewer disruptions.

Image: Dell

Precision family

"Precision is our line of creative professional products. These users are professional creators, engineers, designers, movie makers, architects, oil and gas scientists, etc.," Tikoo said.

"They want higher reliability in their products. They want higher performance out of these products. They want to be able to work and not have to worry about technology; technology sort of vanishes and is an enabler for them," Tikoo said. "From that perspective, what we have invested in the Precision portfolio is more power, more performance in smaller footprints.

Precision 7000 series

The Dell Precision 7550 and 7750 are the "most powerful 15" and 17" mobile workstations," but are now 20% smaller and 6% lighter than previous generations, according to a press release.

Both feature top-firing speakers, ambient sensing, and low blue light displays. They feature the latest Intel Core, vPro and Xeon processors with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 professional graphics, with the ability to handle virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), AI, 3D CAD, and creative editing workloads.

The Dell Precision 7750 and 7550 are both available May 28, 2020, starting at $1,999 and $1,709, respectively.

Precision 5000 series

"What I am most excited about is the 5550 and the 5750," Tikoo said. "If you think about the 5550, it's our smallest and is the lightest in the industry 15" mobile workstation, and it's a performance workhorse."

The 15" device has 45-watt CPUs, discrete graphics, a four-sided InfinityEdge 16:10 aspect ratio display, starting at only four pounds, Tikoo said.

"The other thing we're doing in Precision is we're bringing our first 17", ultra small, ultra light, premium Precision product out," Tikoo said.

The 5750 has "an HDR 400, 16:10 panel, in a footprint that is about 4.7 pounds," Tikoo said. "We've shaved off almost two pounds out of that 17-inch traditional notebook that we have to get a super premium, ultra thin, highly mobile, Precision device that is AI ready, VR ready, AR ready."

The Dell Precision 5750 is available on June 9, 2020, starting at $2,399. The Precision 5550 is available May 28, 2020, starting at $1,999.

Precision 3000 series

In the Precision 3000 series, Dell released the 3550 and 3551 mobile workstations, as well as the 3640, 3440, and 3240 tower workstations.

The mobile workstations offer reliability and high-quality performance at a more accessible price. These devices are geared toward creators with less intensive graphic needs, such as working on 2D CAD, heavy Excel workbooks, or entry-level creative applications, according to a press release.

The Precision 3640 Tower workstation and 3440 small form factor (SFF) workstation are focused on content creators and engineers working with 3D or complex 3D graphics, as well as large data sets or complicated analytics that require ISV certification.

Dell also announced a few additions to its entry-level tower workstation lineup. The latest iteration is a new ultra-small form factor workstation called the Precision 3240 Compact. Ideal for tight workspaces and edge computing workloads, the small system can support up to seven 4K displays and can be ready for VR, as stated in the release.

The 3550 and 3551 are both available on May 19, 2020, at $1,049 and $939, respectively. The 3640 and 3440 will both be available June 2020, starting at $819 and $749, respectively. The 3240 Compact workstation is available Sept. 1, 2020; pricing info is not yet available.

Image: Dell

OptiPlex

"If you think about desk-side computing, that's also significantly changing," Tikoo said. "What that industry cares about is a clean desk environment, smaller desktops, being able to pack more power and performance into these smaller desktops that just sort of vanish and are in the background."

OptiPlex All-in-one (AiO) 7780

The 27" monitor features built-in AI of Dell Optimizer and can be a full HD IPS touch or non-touch display and features Windows 10 Modern Standby.

"We're making it even more capable with discrete graphics options. You can mount it with mounting hardware in your desk or wall," Tikoo said.

The OptiPlex AiO 7780 is available May 29, 2020 starting at $2,070.

OptiPlex 7080 Micro

The OptiPlex 7080 Micro is a tower "that goes inside the monitor stand," Tikoo said. "It completely vanishes from the desk. It makes the desk much cleaner. It's mounted inside of your monitor standard, looks like an all in one experience."

The tower is built with 10th generation Intel up to Core i9 with 125W for a more powerful experience. The tower also allows for more expansion options while maintaining a compact design, according to a product brochure.

The OptiPlex 7080 Micro is available May 28, 2020, starting at $1,284.29.

Image: Dell

Services

Workforce Persona QuickStart

Workforce Persona Quickstart is a service that equips commercial and enterprise businesses with the foundation to offer personalized and optimized end user devices based on employee personas, according to a press release.

"QuickStart Persona is about helping them build the right personas for their workforce and identifying what those needs of the workforce are," Tikoo said.

Employee needs are determined based on what applications they use, usage patterns, and mobility metrics to determine the best systems for their functions.

Workforce Personal Quickstart is available May 19, 2020.

For more, check out Dell releases new XPS 17 laptop, gaming systems, and data migration services on TechRepublic.

