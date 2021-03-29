Don't let a bad tech stack hurt employee retention, use these tips to improve worker IT satisfaction

Research shows that companies with poor tech tools risk losing employees. Here are 5 ways to improve IT satisfaction in the new, post-pandemic world.

A bad tech stack can make it difficult for companies to succeed against competitors in everything from customer engagement and sales to production and innovation. But, outdated, annoying or confusing technology can also harm your organization's ability to attract and retain top talent, which will be increasingly difficult and important as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the labor market tightens.

To be sure, it will be several years before the U.S. and global economies return to pre-COVID levels. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the U.S. won't hit pre-pandemic employment levels until 2024. But given that major enterprise IT shifts can also take years, now is the time to evaluate your tech stack and ensure your organization has the right tools for a digital workforce that's geographically dispersed, discerning when it comes to technology and willing to walk if an employer's technology hinders their success.

Don't believe me?

According the State of Software Happiness Report 2019 from G2:

52% of workers said they have "become dissatisfied at work due to missing or mismatched software"

24% of respondents said they have "considered looking for a new job" because they "didn't have the right software"



13% of employees said they have actually left a job because of the software their employer required them to use

95% of workers said they would be "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with better software tools

86% of respondents said they would be "very satisfied" or "satisfied" with more software tools

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to close offices and most office workers to become telecommuters, technology became and even more important factor in employee job satisfaction. According to Adobe Workfront's State of Work 2021 report, released last week:

32% of workers said they had left a job because the employer's technology "was a barrier to their ability to do good work." This was up from 22% pre-COVID.

49% of U.S. workers said they are "likely to leave their current job if they're unhappy or frustrated with the technology they use at work."



12 point increase in the number of people "who report turning down a job because the tech was out of date or hard to use" between February and March 2020 to November and December 2020

7 point increase in the number of people "who reported applying for a job because they heard a company's employees use great technology" between February and March 2020 to November and December 2020



Check out Dallon Adams' article on ZDNet sibling site TechRepublic for more insights from the Workfront report on how Gen Xers are thriving in the world of remote work with millennials are struggling .

SEE: 3 essential hiring kits for key developer jobs (TechRepublic) | 4 essential hiring kits for recruiting engineers and IT specialists (TechRepublic) | 5 helpful hiring kits for landing top tech talent (TechRepublic) | 4 kits to help fast track your hiring process (TechRepublic)

5 ways companies can improve employee IT satisfaction

So, as companies race to accelerate their digital transformation efforts to meet the needs of their customers in the new normal, they should also re-examine the hardware and software their employees are using. Here are few tips for building a tech stack that can help promote employee success, boost productivity, and build good will for IT.

When done together, these steps can go a long way to build a tech stack that fosters employee satisfaction with IT and the company as a whole, which as research shows is important for hiring and keeping top talent.

SEE: IT physical security policy (Tech Pro Research) | Remote work makes cybersecurity a top worry for CEOs (ZDNet) | Cybersecurity teams are struggling with burnout, but the attacks keep coming (ZDNet) | Security awareness and training policy (Tech Pro Research) | Top 100+ tips for telecommuters and managers (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on TechRepublic's sibling site ZDNet.