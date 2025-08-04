eFax is a leading online fax service designed for businesses that need secure and private document transmission in industries like healthcare, legal, and government. In today’s digital-first landscape, faxing remains essential for organizations that handle confidential data and require compliance with strict regulations. eFax supports these needs with cloud-based tools that simplify sending, receiving, and storing sensitive documents.

In this review, I’ll cover eFax’s pricing, key features, usability, and how it stacks up against other top faxing platforms for modern business use.

eFax at a glance

Pros

Transmit faxes to 20 recipients at once

Share files as large as 3GB

Select local fax numbers in 49 countries

Works with over 170 file types Cons

Transmissions exceeding one minute are billed as additional pages

More costly than several other online fax options

Electronic signatures require extra payment Pricing Monthly: Starts at $18.99/month

Starts at $18.99/month Annually: Starts at $15.83/month

Promo price for your 1st month:

$5 per month

$15.83 per month (annually) Free trial 7 days Best for Companies in regulated industries with secure faxing needs Compliance with security standards

My rating Overall score: 4.23 out of 5

Pricing: 3.38 out of 5

General features: 5 out of 5

Niche features: 4.63 out of 5

Customer service: 3.44 out of 5

Ease of use: 4.25 out of 5

eFax has been a top digital faxing provider for over 20 years, offering secure and reliable service for businesses of all sizes. It comes with encrypted transmissions, secure cloud storage, and nearly 100% uptime to protect sensitive documents, especially for organizations in highly regulated industries.

The cloud-based platform complies with major standards like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry (PCI), and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Users can securely send, receive, sign, and store faxes using email, a web interface, or the mobile app. For teams with more advanced requirements, eFax also supports application programming interface (API) integrations and AI-powered document analysis tools to improve workflow efficiency and enhance data accuracy.

eFax pricing

eFax offers scalable monthly plans designed to meet a range of business faxing needs. The Plus and Pro plans are built for small to mid-sized businesses that need basic inbound and outbound fax capabilities. If your organization requires strict security and compliance, the Protect plan adds features like encryption and HIPAA support. For larger teams, the Corporate plan offers enterprise-level tools, including advanced document management.

While eFax includes essential features, some key tools like faxing to multiple recipients or using electronic signatures aren’t available in the entry-level plans. You’ll need to upgrade or pay extra for those, whereas many competitors include them in all tiers.

The $5 intro rate is attractive for budget-conscious users, but pricing jumps to $18.99 per month after the first 30 days unless you lock in an annual plan for a lower rate. When compared to the average industry price of $9 to $14 per month, eFax may not offer the best value if you only fax occasionally.

eFax pricing & plans Plus Pro Protect Corporate Monthly pricing $18.99 $24.99 $50 Custom Annual pricing (per month) $15.83 $20.83 $41.66 Custom No. of pages/month 340 pages 550 pages 1,000 pages Custom Virtual number included Local Local or toll-free Local or toll-free Local or toll-free No. of team members 1 5 5 Custom e-Signature w/ fee w/ fee ✓ w/ fee HIPAA compliant ✘ ✘ ✓ ✓

Key features of eFax

eFax includes a wide range of tools that help businesses manage faxing more efficiently and securely. Its feature set is designed to support high-volume workflows, regulatory compliance, and enhanced virtual presence.

Cloud-based faxing

eFax enables users to send and receive faxes via email, web browser, or mobile app without disrupting existing workflows. All faxed documents are securely stored in the cloud and can be tagged with keywords for faster retrieval. Electronic signature functionality is built in, allowing users to complete approvals, contracts, and other time-sensitive documents from their devices.

The platform supports file sizes up to 3GB, making it suitable for transmitting large, high-resolution documents without compression. Files can be shared securely through a download link and sent to up to 20 email recipients simultaneously. Delivery and download notifications are provided, along with access tracking to support audit trails and compliance requirements.

Security & compliance

To address the question of whether eFax is secure, note that its platform undergoes regular audits to meet the compliance requirements of security-focused organizations. Its eFax Protect plan is built to support strict regulatory standards, including HIPAA, PCI, and Security Operations Center (SOC) compliance. This makes eFax a solid option for teams in healthcare, finance, and other highly regulated sectors.

Your faxed documents are secured using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption and Transport Layer Security (TLS). On top of that, the platform holds Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) certification, which adds another layer of assurance when it comes to protecting sensitive information. Compared to other platforms I’ve reviewed that claim uptime reliability, eFax consistently delivers close to 100% server availability.

You’ll also find user management features to scale your fax operations securely. Multi-DID (direct inward dialing) support and role-based access controls make it easier to onboard teams, assign permissions, and keep everything organized from a single web-based portal. If you’re managing a distributed or high-volume environment, those tools can save time and reduce risk.

Global business numbers

When getting started with eFax, you can choose from local, toll-free, or international fax numbers to align with your business operations. The platform covers over 4,000 cities across 49 countries, making it easy to expand your reach without setting up physical locations.

Upon sign-up, you have the option to select a US toll-free number or a local number in a specific region. eFax also supports fax delivery to more than 200 countries, giving you the flexibility to maintain a virtual presence almost anywhere.

Who benefits most from eFax?

eFax is a strong fit if your organization operates in a compliance-heavy industry like healthcare, law, government, or large-scale enterprise. Its robust encryption and support for industry regulations give you the confidence to handle sensitive information without compromising security.

If you’re dealing with high-volume faxing or need to send documents internationally, eFax delivers the performance and features to support that workflow. However, it’s not built for everyone. If you’re a freelancer or only fax occasionally, the monthly pricing might feel steep. In those cases, a lower-cost or pay-as-you-go faxing service is probably a better match for your needs.

eFax vs competitors

If eFax doesn’t align with your budget or feature needs, there are several other online fax services worth considering. These alternatives offer a range of pricing models, compliance tools, and user-friendly features that may be a better fit for your business.

Best for Advanced security Affordable faxing Small business needs Cost per month $8.99 for

200 pages $7.95 for

500 pages $11.95 for

555 pages HIPAA compliance ✓ ✓ ✗ Free trial 10 free pages ✗ Depends on the promotion Mobile app ✓ ✗ ✓ Visit Fax.Plus Visit Nextiva Visit Metrofax

eFax reviews from verified users

User feedback shows that eFax stands out for its reliability and ease of use. Many users appreciate being able to manage faxes directly from their email or mobile app, which adds flexibility to their day-to-day work. Longtime customers often mention that eFax has been a stable solution over the years compared to dealing with a clunky fax machine.

That said, not every review is glowing. Some users point out delays with customer support and costly subscriptions, especially if you only fax occasionally. From my perspective, these are common trade-offs with full-featured business tools, but they’re worth considering based on how often your team needs to fax.

Here’s how eFax is currently rated across major review platforms:

G2: 4.5 out of 5 (143 reviews)

4.5 out of 5 (143 reviews) GetApp: 4 out of 5 (69 reviews)

4 out of 5 (69 reviews) Google Play Store: 4.1 out of 5 (15,733 reviews)

4.1 out of 5 (15,733 reviews) Apple App Store: 4.7 out of 5 (28,153 reviews)

Final verdict: Is eFax worth it for business?

Overall, eFax proves to be a reliable and secure option for businesses that need more than just basic faxing. While the higher price point may not suit casual users, its advanced security features and compliance support make it a worthwhile investment for organizations with strict data protection requirements. If your operations involve sensitive documents or high-volume faxing, eFax offers the tools and infrastructure to handle those demands with confidence.

FAQs

How much does eFax cost?

eFax starts at $18.99 per month, with higher pricing for premium plans. You can reduce the overall cost by up to 17% by opting for annual billing. New users can also take advantage of a $5 introductory rate for the first month.

Is eFax legit?

Definitely, eFax has been a trusted online fax service for over 20 years. It is managed by Consensus Cloud Solutions, a publicly traded company focusing on private document exchange. eFax offers advanced security features to serve industries with strict compliance needs, including healthcare, legal, and government.

Can eFax help my business stay HIPAA compliant?

Yes, eFax is designed to support HIPAA compliance by using strong encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive medical documents. This ensures patient information remains confidential from unauthorized access during fax transmission.

Does eFax integrate with my cloud tools?

Yes, eFax integrates with popular cloud storage platforms like Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud. Using your eFax account, you can select your files from these services, attach them as faxes, and then send them securely.

Can I use eFax internationally?

Yes, eFax supports international faxing through multiple channels, including email, the eFax MyPortal web interface, the eFax Messenger desktop software, and the mobile app for iOS and Android.

How does eFax handle large document sizes?

eFax’s large file sharing feature lets you send up to 3GB per transmission. You can attach individual or zipped files, generate a secure link, and send it to multiple email addresses. The link stays active for 90 days, giving recipients plenty of time to download.

What support options are available?

eFax offers customer support through phone, email, and an online help desk. Assistance is available during standard business hours for any technical or service-related inquiries.