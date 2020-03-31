Esri's new COVID-19 dashboard gives daily update on coronavirus impact for every US county

Drill down into the latest data for individual counties in every US state to find out the newest information on how the coronavirus is affecting your city.

Counties and municipalities across the country are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, so Esri has released a new dashboard to give insight on how coronavirus is impacting their community

The Impact Planning for COVID-19 dashboard is available to the public free of charge and it is powered by Esri's ArcGIS Business Analyst. It merges hospital bed availability data from Definitive Healthcare with daily COVID-19 cases with Esri demographics for an overall snapshot of preparedness, capacity, and vulnerability at the county level for every state in the US.

To use the map, just select any state and county from the dropdown menu and two pages of infographics are available to show stats on several demographics. These include how many people have insurance coverage, the area's poverty status, the most common languages spoken in that county, the number of people in the at-risk population, the overall county population, the number of businesses, the average size household, how many people have internet at home, and the median age. There is also detailed info on the number of hospital beds available in a community, how many are ICU beds, and how many are beds with medical personnel staffing them.



The dashboard is updated once a day with the latest county-level COVID-19 cases from the coronavirus.

Image: Esri

Understanding the spread of the coronavirus

The new dashboard from Esri is one of dozens of maps and screening tools that has been released in recent weeks as people try to understand the spread of coronavirus and the impact on their area and on the world.

New tools for tracking the coronavirus are available from IBM through an online dashboard and The Weather Channel app. Reported COVID-19 cases appear on a map so that individuals and businesses can see the spread of the virus near them.

There is also an interactive dashboard available that is driven by IBM Watson and built on IBM Cognos Analytics. It is designed to help data scientists, researchers and media organizations conduct a deeper analysis and filtering of regional data.

Image: Esri

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University has launched an online dashboard that is tracking the spread of the deadly coronavirus as it makes its way across the globe, as reported by ZDNet's Natalie Gagliordi.

The live dashboard pulls data from the World Health Organization (WHO) -- as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe -- to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, along with recovered patients and deaths. The data is visualized through a real-time graphic information system (GIS) powered by Esri.

An emergency notification platform has added state and local coronavirus data to its alert system to help customers to understand the threat level at their local offices. Regroup is using data from the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University to track cases of the coronavirus at the country, state, and county level, according to TechRepublic's Veronica Combs.

Apple released a new website and iOS app to allow for COVID-19 screening for coronavirus symptoms. The COVID-19 app and website were built in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the White House's Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Social distancing is also being measured. Location data and analytics company Unacast designed an interactive scoreboard it updates daily to show the efficacy of social distancing initiatives. The map features each US state and compares a community's social distancing activity prior to coronavirus and after coronavirus, and rates it on how well it's working.

