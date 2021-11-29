Essential offboarding tools for business leaders

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

No matter the reason, there are important steps that must be taken when an employee leaves a company. These policies and checklists can help make the process simple.

There are a lot of reasons why an employee could decide to cut ties with their employer, and depending on the situation it can be tough to know how to handle the process of offboarding a person who's decided to leave.

Regardless of the situation, a clear policy should be outlined and followed to eliminate any potential for bad behavior, loss of company equipment, or other issues that could arise when an employee who may have privileged access departs.

These three downloads from TechRepublic Premium can help you not only never forget an essential offboarding step, but they'll also help you make the right choices when hiring to avoid trouble down the road.

Checklist: Employee termination There are a lot of little things that can slip through the cracks when someone is leaving, like whether their accounts with vendors have been closed, or if someone is set to receive their emails after their last day. This guide covers all those small things, from cleaning out a desk to accounting for every last possible account and password. View at TechRepublic Premium

Equipment reassignment policy and checklist A departing employee leaves behind a user's worth of technology, and it's important to put it back into circulation to prevent waste of resources. This sample policy outlines how hardware is to be handled upon return and how to prep it for a new user, as well as going through all the necessary steps to properly do so. View at TechRepublic Premium