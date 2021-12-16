Ever wanted to learn Python? Here's your chance to study on your own schedule

Even if you have absolutely no tech experience and you've never so much as thought of becoming a programmer, you can still quickly learn the skills you need to switch to an in-demand tech career.

Python is the easiest programming language to learn, and you need no previous tech experience whatsoever in order to gain the skills you need to switch to a well-paid tech career because everything you need to know is in The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle. And it's on sale right now for just $39.

Even absolute beginners can learn Python in just a few hours from "An Easy Introduction to Python." Instructors Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan, who has worked at Google and Flipkart, teach complex tech concepts in 29 practical, engaging lessons over the course of three hours.

You can continue to gain experience in the four-hour "Python 2018 for Beginners" that teaches you the language from scratch in four hours. And "Solve 100 Python Exercises to Boost Your Python Skills" is a fun way for both beginners and intermediates to get plenty of practice.

If you want a really deep dive into Python, the 16-hour "Complete Python Web Course: Build 8 Python Web Apps" is exactly what you're looking for. Building eight real-world web apps will give you more valuable experience.

Once you've got the basics down and a reasonable amount of practical experience, you'll be ready to start applying for Python positions. But there are a couple of more courses in this bundle that can really turbocharge your resume. For instance, Django forms the infrastructure of database-driven websites and allows you to use existing components to handle forms, uploads, content admin and more. You can save loads of time by learning it from "Django 2 & Python: The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp."

Cybersecurity is an elite, highly paid field, and you could use Python skills to get a foot in the door. And you can learn everything you need to know in "Cyber Security: Python and Web Applications."

Cybersecurity is an elite, highly paid field, and you could use Python skills to get a foot in the door. And you can learn everything you need to know in "Cyber Security: Python and Web Applications."

Don't pass up this opportunity to train at your own pace to become a well-paid Python programmer, grab The Ultimate Python Programmer's Bootcamp Bundle now while it's only $39 (normally $814).

