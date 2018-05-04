FCC approves Samsung 5G portfolio, which could be good news for telecommuters and SMBs

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The FCC has officially approved Samsung's end-to-end 5G portfolio after the firm's indoor 5G home router was approved.

The approval means that Samsung can focus on broadening its deployments, and the router could be a good tool for SMBs and remote workers.

Samsung's entire 5G portfolio is now FCC-certified, after the commission recently approved the company's indoor 5G home router, Samsung announced in a press release.

The company's 5G access units were approved at the beginning of the year, which Samsung announced at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Las Vegas. Then, Samsung's outdoor 5G home router was also approved before the indoor home router rounded out the approvals.

In the release, Samsung noted that this is "the first 5G millimeter-wave end-to-end solution to secure government regulatory approval." Samsung worked with the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology on the approvals and the equipment mentioned will be offered in Sacramento, CA later this year.

"This is another step in accelerating ultra-fast connectivity in the U.S.," the release said. "With certified 5G products from Samsung, operators can deploy 5G service to more areas, connecting more people and introducing new opportunities to consumers and businesses."

With these approvals, Samsung could be offering tools that bring better connectivity to telecommuters, remote workers, and small businesses. The approval of the indoor home router is especially helpful, as it can be used in a home office or small brick-and-mortar store to provide lower latency and faster speeds.

Samsung has been working on 5G development for six years, the release said, including work on chips, network equipment, and devices. And while their advancements will be a boon for Samsung customers, they also may help bring 5G to market faster and their competitors will now be racing for approvals as well.

It's true that 5G will require new technologies and infrastructure to advance, but its evolution won't happen overnight. Very few markets actually have 5G, and most major carriers are still working on deployment strategies and pilot programs. However, once 5G arrives, users and businesses can expect faster speeds, better throughput, and the biggest value: Lower latency.

