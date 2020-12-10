Good news for US job seekers: There are 2 million current job openings

Top tech trends, a list of organizations with the most job openings, and the "most-wanted" skills job seekers need to have to get a quick response back, according to a new report from LHH.

The state of US jobs was examined in the latest job bulletin by the recruiting company LHH, and in its analysis it found nearly 2 million (1.92 million) job openings across industries.

LHH cited the following as the top technology trends to watch for in 2021: AI (artificial intelligence), RPA (robotic process automation), edge computing, quantum computing, virtual reality and augmented reality, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and cybersecurity.

Companies deemed the top five employers were Anthem Blue Cross, Pearson, UnitedHealth Group, General Dynamics, and USAA.

For those in the tech field looking for a new job, getting hired is more likely if you have at least one of the following top five remote tech skills: SQL, project management, Java, software development, and Python.

Tech employers hiring now:

TuSimple An autonomous network providing greater access to self-driving trucks

Gatik Autonomous delivery network of self-driving trucks

Waymo A fully autonomous driving technology company (originally the 2009 Google self-driving car project); relevant, the company said, because of the 6% increase in traffic fatalities, with 94% of US car crashes involving human choice or error.

Medidata This company focuses on the digital transformation of life sciences.

ON Semiconductor is a supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering energy-efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. Currently looking for engineers and technicians in OR, PA, NY, and ME

Tower Semiconductor Foundry high-value analog semiconductor solutions, an analog ecosystem with technological and manufacturing solutions

TTEC describes itself as customer-experience-software as a service (CXSaaS) company.

T-Mobile wireless company

Salesforce is a customer relationship management (CRM) company

VMWare is a software company based in California, which provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services.

The most requested tech-related job titles with the number of positions available include the tech roles of senior software engineer, Java developer, program manager, operations manager, systems engineer, system administrator, network engineer, .net developer, senior Java developer, and DevOps engineer.

Other highlighted industries include finance and insurance, and pharmaceutical and biotech.

Across industries: Help wanted

The bulletin also lists the top 15 companies with the most job vacancies across industries:

Oracle U.S. Xpress Forward Corp Van Lines Penske Anthem Pride Transport Amazon Midwest Continental Deloitte Ozark Knight Transportation Averitt Anderson Trucking Service PricewaterhouseCoopers

It also provided a look at America's most-wanted skills, including: analysis, operations, innovation, compliance, security, strategy, implementing, testing, architecture, and database management.

Regionally

Northwest: The LHH bulletin cited that in the Northeast, Boston-based Fidelity employed 6% more people in 2020 to "keep an eye" on the cybersecurity sector, and that holiday retail jobs are shifting toward deliveries, e-commerce and in-store pickups. Top companies hiring are Oracle, Amazon, Anthem, Deloitte, Merck & Co., CVS, IBM, Target, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Citi. There are also essential positions in state government that are available.

South: Top companies hiring include Natera Inc. (on Dec. 16, it will hold a virtual employer spotlight), HCPro (Alabama), CVS Health (Georgia and Texas), Advantage Solutions (Mississippi), AECOM (South Carolina), Oracle (Virginia), Walmart (Arkansas), Solenis (Louisiana), Cisco (North Carolina), FedEx (Tennessee), Booz Allen Hamilton (Washington, D.C.), Citigroup (Florida), HCPro (Maryland), and Paycom (Oklahoma)

Midwest: Molson Coors plans to add 377 jobs in Milwaukee and to spend $2.8 million in renovations and new equipment at its operations there. Other companies at the top of the hiring list are Walgreens, Ace Hardware, and several transportation and logistic companies. Companies with the most job openings in the Midwest are Oracle, Amazon, Target, Anthem, Change Health Care, Ernst & Young, Ascension Health, Deloitte, and H&R Block.

West: In the West, LHH said, e-commerce is at an all-time high. Adobe Analytics is confident its US online sales will reach $189 billion by the end of 2020, which means it's up 33% from 2019. Amazon is on "a hiring binge" and has been adding an average of 1,400 new workers daily; it has more than 40,000 job openings, many remote or located throughout the western region states. There are3.1 million open jobs in cybersecurity. Hiring in the West: Lumen, Logitech, Ochin, BioRad, NJFCO (Neil Jones Food Company), Centene, Williams Sonoma, Banner Health, Starbucks, and Valor Global.

LHH also included a link to Indeed's "14 job hunting tips to get the job you want."

