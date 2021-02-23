Google Cloud and Intel partner to focus on 5G and networking for telecommunications industry

Cloud native 5G and edge network solutions are the goal of this new collaboration.

Google Cloud announced on Tuesday that it's partnering with Intel to develop reference architectures and integrated solutions for communications service providers to assist in the deployment of 5G and edge network solutions.

"The next wave of network transformation is fueled by 5G and is driving a rapid transition to cloud native technologies," said Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, in a press release. "As communications service providers build out their cloud infrastructure, our efforts with Google Cloud and the broader ecosystem will help them deliver agile, scalable solutions for emerging 5G and edge use cases."

Last year in March, Google Cloud announced a telecommunications industry strategy that focused on cloud capabilities with 5G connectivity and this builds upon that plan.

In order to accomplish its cloud native 5G goals, the partnership spans "across the telecommunications stack, with application providers, carriers and communications service providers, hardware providers, and global telecoms," according to the press release, to decrease the cost and time-to-market needed for the telecommunications industry.

According to the press release, Google Cloud will work closely with Intel in three main areas:

5G vRAN on Google Cloud's Anthos with Intel cloud native platforms and solutions

Google Cloud will focus on a collaboration on Virtualized RAN and Open Radio Access Network solutions by providing next generation infrastructure and hardware. These solutions offer communications service providers with stringent network, timing and processing demands. The ability to deploy, manage and upgrade network functions is essential in order to enable 5G vRAN deployments at scale. Google Cloud's global infrastructure and capabilities alongside solutions from Intel will include: Intel's FlexRAN reference software, Intel's cloud native Open Network Edge Service Software deployment model, best practices applicable to Anthos, Intel's Data Plane Development Kit, hardware infrastructure based on Intel Xeon processors and new reference architecture and solutions to accelerate 5G vRAN with the application platform Anthos.

Network functions validation lab

Google Cloud and Intel will launch a networks functions validation lab to support vendors in testing, optimizing and validating their core network functions running on Google Cloud's Anthos for Telecom platform. Anthos is a Kubernetes distributed agent in charge of applying multi-cluster wide configurations across different platforms.The lab environment's expansion will help customers conceive, plan, and validate their 5G and edge application strategies.

Delivering ISV applications to the network edge

Communications service providers can deliver business applications to the network edge with the rollout of 5G networks. This turns the network edge into an enterprise services platform and opens up new lines of business by delivering enterprise applications to the edge. In December, Google Cloud announced network functions in an initiative to deliver more than 200 partner applications to the edge via Google Cloud's network and 5G.

