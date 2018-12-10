Google is the tech giant with the best company culture, employees say

Google tops the list of US tech giants with the best company cultures, according to a Monday report from workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably. The company received higher ratings than any other in the tech space by employees who provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership, the report noted.

Company culture has a major impact on attracting and retaining employees, especially in the competitive IT jobs market. Positive corporate cultures are key for keeping IT projects on track, successful digital transformation efforts, and preventing employee burnout.

Several of the companies ranked as having the best culture are in tech, the report found. This comes in opposition to a recent report from workplace review service Blind, which found that more than half of tech employees said they do not consider their workplace to be healthy. However, it should be noted that those results were based on one true or false question, and there was no comparison group, so it is unknown how employees in other industries would fare.

Here are the top 10 large US companies with the best company culture, according to Comparably:

Costco Google T-Mobile Hubspot Aflac Insight Global Intuit Salesforce Blizzard Entertainment Starbucks

Further down on the list came Facebook (no. 16), Microsoft (no. 22), and LinkedIn (no. 25).

