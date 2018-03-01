Google offers free 15-hr machine learning crash course as part of AI resource center

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google's Learn with Google AI is a free resource center for people at all tech experience levels to find lessons, tutorials, and hands-on exercises to hone machine learning and AI skills.

Google's machine learning crash course with TensorFlow APIs offers a free, fast-paced introduction to machine learning concepts.

On Wednesday, Google announced efforts to make learning artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning skills more accessible to all populations.

Learn with Google AI is a resource center for everyone from machine learning experts to developers to those with no experience who are curious about the emerging technologies, and want to develop their skills and advance their projects. The site includes free lessons, tutorials, and hands-on exercises for people at all experience levels.

The move marks an effort to diversify the AI field, as noted by our sister site ZDNet—especially important, as bias can easily seep into the data that machine learning systems use to train on.

"AI can solve complex problems and has the potential to transform entire industries, which means it's crucial that AI reflect a diverse range of human perspectives and needs," Zuri Kemp, head of Google's machine learning effort, wrote in a Wednesday blog post. "That's why part of Google AI's mission is to help anyone interested in machine learning succeed—from researchers, to developers and companies, to students."

Learn with Google AI's offerings include TensorFlow workshops, cloud machine learning engine documentation, and guides for machine learning on Google Cloud Platform.

Google also created a free machine learning crash course with TensorFlow APIs (MLCC), which offers a "fast-paced, practical introduction to machine learning," according to the site. The course, which takes 15 hours to complete, includes a series of lessons with video lectures, real-world case studies, and hands-on practice exercises. It seeks to answer questions ranging from "How does machine learning differ from traditional programming?" to "How do I build a deep neural network?".

Google's engineering education team originally developed the course for Google employees, Kemp wrote in the post.

"So far, more than 18,000 Googlers have enrolled in MLCC, applying lessons from the course to enhance camera calibration for Daydream devices, build virtual reality for Google Earth, and improve streaming quality at YouTube," Kemp wrote. "MLCC's success at Google inspired us to make it available to everyone."

