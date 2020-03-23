Google Sheets: Tips every user should master

Whether you are a Google Sheets beginner or an advanced user, you'll benefit from these step-by-step tutorials.

Part of the online, cloud-based Google G Suite, Google Sheets is a spreadsheet program that works on any computer or mobile device.You can master Google Sheets by reading these tips and tricks on how to add a drop-down list in a cell, how to find and remove duplicates, how to wrap text, and more.

How to wrap text in Google Sheets (free PDF)

By default, text in a Google Sheet cell is aligned to the left and bottom side of a cell, with the text overflowing any adjacent blank cells. Unless Google Sheet cell formatting is changed, these options may make your spread-sheet difficult to read. Three text alignment adjustments often helps make a Google Sheet with many text fields easier to read.

How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Learn how to use data validation in Google Sheets to enter information faster, and with fewer errors.

How to edit a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Learn how to change the drop-down options in Google Sheets, edit list items manually, or change the contents of a range of cells.

How to find duplicates in Google Sheets

Learn how Google Sheets gives you tools to sort ranges, compare cells, and remove duplicates quickly.

How to hide columns or rows in Google Sheets

Learn how to hide columns or rows to reduce data entry errors, narrow focus, more easily compare data, or insert more columns or rows to increase the size of your Google Sheet.

How to set print area in Google Sheets

Using a desktop-class browser, you can adjust many Google Sheets printing settings. The Android and iOS Google Sheets apps also let you print.

How to create and edit Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides offline

Learn how to create and edit Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides without an internet connection in Chrome or on Android and iOS devices.

How to collaborate in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides: 4 tips

When two or more people have access to content in Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides, these four practices may help make collaboration proceed smoothly.

How to share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Read G Suite apps tips on how to add a collaborator, get a link, adjust access, set access expiration dates, and transfer file ownership.

How to use the Lexend font in G Suite

Seven different Lexend font options let you choose the width and spacing you prefer in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

