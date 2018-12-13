GPD MicroPC is an ultraportable road warrior for IT professionals

GPD is planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD MicroPC, an ultraportable system intended for IT professionals and people who need extreme amounts of connectivity without relying on dongles, the company announced this week. This is far from GPD's first outing into the world of UMPCs: The company is best known for the GPD WIN line of handheld gaming PCs, and the seven inch GPD Pocket netbook.

Compared to those systems, the GPD MicroPC places a premium on connectivity, packing in three full-size USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, one full size HDMI port, and one RS-232 serial port. The system is powered by a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100, rated at 1.1 GHz base / 2.4 GHz turbo, and comes with 4GB RAM onboard and 128 GB SSD, which is a user replaceable M.2 2242 drive. Storage can also be expanded through the use of a microSD slot.

Image: GPD

The MicroPC is powered by two 3200 mAh batteries, and weighs 440g, or just under one pound. Oddly, the system includes a backlit keyboard and hole for attaching a wrist strap.

GPD co-owner Wade noted on Discord that due to supply constraints with Intel, the company has only secured 2,000 CPUs at present, limiting at least the initial production run to that amount. The crowdfunding campaign is planned to launch on IndieGogo around the middle of February.

The MicroPC is targeted primarily to IT professionals and engineers who need to configure or control devices through USB or serial, and has been tested internally with Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux. The relatively cramped keyboard permits input, though it would be an uncomfortable adjustment for people who primarily use computers to write. Though it does include an Ethernet port, the GPD MicroPC does include Wi-Fi, as well as Ethernet support.

