Great holiday tech gifts for under $100

For the budget conscious, and even for those who don't have monetary constraints, the pending holiday season can bring cheer, but also anxiety, especially for those who are invested in giving those on their gift lists something meaningful, but useful. We took a look at some of the best tech-related potential presents that priced less than $100.

DDPAI Mola N3 dash cam DDPAI The just-launched (Oct. 15) Mola N3 includes six sets of full-glass lenses with infrared filters, a 140-degree wide angle, 1600P ultra HD, 2k+ lossless UHD resolution and 5MP CMOS image sensor, to deliver images day or night. It records in 1600P ultra HD, 5 MP with 6 sets of full-glass lens and F1.8 large Aperture to capture a crystal picture and also includes infrared night-vision, 24-hour motion sensor parking mode, supports a 128 GB drive, intelligent voice control, AI driving assistance, loop recording and a mobile phone traffic interconnection. It is available in a model with GPS for $76, too. $60 at Amazon

Wacom Intuos (Small) Drawing Tablet Wacom Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet is designed for anyone interested in drawing, painting or photo editing with their Mac or PC and comes with three creative applications. The pen tablet is designed to provide the tools to enhance creativity. Use it to draw manga art, paint digital watercolors, or retouch photos. $80 at Wacom

Touchless Infrared Head Thermometer ExactMade The pandemic is still upon us and it doesn't seem like it's going to go away anytime soon. Everyone is cautious and should be! This is a personal version of the touchless thermometers businesses are using all over to ensure the health and safety of their shoppers. The ExactMade thermometer has digital one-touch technology, single-button design, one-second response time for quick reading, LED display, a shell made of antibacterial ABS, and three lights to make temperature status easy to see. $55 at ExactMade

Flex Torch Whip-It! The Flex Torch won the most "Innovative Technology Product" award at the StarChefs International Chefs Congress (ICC) in Brooklyn. It features a flame that rotates in three different angles (0°, 45°, and 90° angles) for a variety of applications at home or professionally. Manufacturer Whip-it said it uses "Piezoelectric Ignition Technology" with a precision flame tip. The Flex Torch is available in a collection of colors and includes a carrying case and recipes booklet. $60 at Whip-It!

PuroQuiet active noise canceling Bluetooth headphone Puro Sound The Puro Sound PuroQuiet was developed by a father who realized his 10-year-old daughter had sustained Noise-Induced Hearing Loss from listening to music too loud, for too long. Made from quality aluminum, with noise-isolating ear-pads, Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless audio, a highly sensitive microphone, and up to 23-hours of active battery life with ANC and 35-hours without. The PuroQuiet headphones have an active noise cancellation feature that suppresses ambient noise levels and provides superior listening experience even in loud environments. It blocks out daily noise and background sounds up to 22 dB, and 82% noise isolation. Wireless range is up to 32 ft. From Bluetooth source. Available in red, teal, blue, light pink. $99 at Puro Sound

NexiGo 1080p streaming webcam with stereo microphone NexiGo NexiGo 1080p streaming webcam with stereo microphone and privacy cover, this USB web camera can be used for Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, or any other service for video/audio connection. It has a two-megapixel CMOS feature and autofocus. A built-in noise canceling microphone reduces ambient noise. Supports: MAC OS X 10.7 and higher/ Windows 7, 8, &10/ Android 4.0 or higher/ and more. Supports a wide variety of video conferencing software like Zoom, Yahoo, and Skype. One-year manufacturers warranty with phone and email technical support for help with any issue. Firmware updates available. $55 at Amazon

Fast UV light sanitizer UVC sterilizer box with wireless charger VANELC It may not be a very romantic gift, but it's definitely thoughtful and practical. This sterilizer will disinfect, kill 99.9% of germs, viruses and bacteria on cell phones, watches, jewelry, spectacles, makeup brushes, face cleansing brushes, MP3 players, toothbrushes, forks, knives, underwear, socks, baby toys, AirPods and any other small non-living item. A magnetic switch design stops working as soon as the top is open, avoiding exposure to eyes and skin. The lamps have a wavelength of 253.7nm $63 at Amazon