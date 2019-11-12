Green machine: Dell introduces Latitude 7300 Anniversary Edition

The 13-inch business laptop offers sustainable components inside and out and up to 20 hours of battery life.

A look inside Dell's new extreme testing lab The single goal at Dell's rugged testing lab in Austin, Texas is to figure out how to break PCs, laptops and tablets.

Dell Technologies calls the Latitude 7300 Anniversary Edition (AE) business laptop released on Tuesday "our most sustainable Latitude ever."

Prices start at $1,677.50 for the premium laptop featuring an 8th-generation Intel vPro Core i5-8365U processor and up to 20 hours of battery life. Dell Computer launched the first Latitude with a then-groundbreaking eight hours of battery life 25 years ago.

Dell said it partnered with the startup Carbon Conversions three and a half years ago to find a new way to use reclaimed carbon fiber from aerospace manufacturing scraps.

The LCD cover of the Latitude 7300 AE is made from this new material combination, Dell said, which brings its recycled content to 18% while reducing the weight by 24 grams.

Meghana Patwardhan, vice president, Commercial Client Mobility at Dell Technologies, said, "We know that this new process is not only going to help Dell but will also pave the way for the rest of the industry to be able to follow in our footsteps—which we believe is important for the environment."

Key green components

Here are the Anniversary Edition's key green components, according to Dell:

AE comes with a long life cycle battery to increase the battery life for fewer replacements.

Ocean-bound plastic (25%) and recycled HDPE plastic (75%) are used in the commemorative 25-year anniversary packaging trays, and a majority of units are shipped by sea.



Dell said it had prevented more than two million pounds of carbon fiber from ending up in landfills by using reclaimed carbon fiber.



Waterborne paint is used in 100% of the painted parts of the Anniversary Edition to reduce VOC emissions by 89%.



Dell said the AE's "reduced carbon footprint, waterborne paints and packaging sourced from ocean-bound plastics is only the beginning."

In a blog post, Patwardhan wrote, "As we look at the next decade, today Dell Technologies is setting forth new sustainability goals."

It's not just about materials, Patwardhan added. "We're managing sustainability holistically," citing the reduced VOC emissions and the goal of keeping the end-to-end life cycle in mind.

Dell said it would apply the techniques it learned from this product to future products within the Latitude and commercial PC portfolio.

Why Dell made sustainability a priority

In 2008, Dell started to innovate with post-consumer recycled plastics in its commercial product line, according to Patwardhan. Since then, the company has scaled its use of reclaimed carbon fiber, recycled e-waste plastics, and ocean-bound plastic packaging. And more recently, she said, it started a pilot with recycled rare earth metals.

"We have a responsibility to consider sustainability at every step from how we think, how we design, how we manufacture, ship, and ultimately recycle products," Patwardhan said. "It's what our customers increasingly expect and what our communities need to thrive."

Dell Technologies recently announced a 2030 goal for 1:1 recycling and reuse to recycle equivalent product for every product it sells. According to Patwardhan, "100% of our packaging and more than half of our products will be made from recycled or renewable materials."

What's in it for a business user?

The Latitude lineup, Dell said, is intended for the modern worker.

Beyond that, it is sleek, compact, and loaded with tech. According to Patwardhan, the portfolio features enterprise-class security with new biometric and privacy options, plus powerful hardware and software integration optimizations for the Unified Workspace platform.

"Dell engineers, committed to a sleek look and compact footprint, became inventors as much as designers delivering uncompromising performance to support evolving workforce needs," she said.

For these customers, sustainability practices are not an afterthought, Patwardhan said.

"We've seen sustainability play a larger role in purchasing decisions, and our customers increasingly expect a high level of sustainability practices," she said. "In some cases, sustainability has become table stakes, and products must meet certain criteria to even be considered."

