Highest-ranking companies for women, assessed by women

Here are the top 12 large companies and top 12 SMBs, according to a Comparably compilation list.

For the last four years, Comparably has put together topical lists of "the best" or the "top-ranking" business-related companies, and despite this year being an unquestionably annus horribilis, it's no exception. The latest release by the workplace culture data company is Best Companies for Women 2020 and considered a set from the annual Comparably Awards.

It may not be a priority for women job-seekers, who may simply be focused on finding employment, but they might want to keep an eye on the notable companies Comparably compiled, rankings assessed for women and by women.

Data was gathered for a year, from Dec. 1, 2019 to Dec. 1, 2020, across 60K US companies, for an end total of 10 million ratings. All participants in this survey were female employees, and anonymously rated their companies through a series of 50 questions in "20 core metrics," which took into account salary, bonuses, opportunities, mentorships, goals, CEOs, executives, direct managers, work-life balance, perks and benefits, as well as coworkers.

The best companies for women list was divided into two distinct categories: The top 50 large companies (those with more than 500 employees) and the top 50 small-to-midsize (SMB) companies (500 or fewer).

Among the large companies, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform HubSpot was in first place. Employee reviews were 96% positive, overall office culture was graded A+ (88/100).

For the SMBs, Pendo was ranked first, with a 96% positive score for employee reviews, and a 4.9/5 culture score. Women gave Pendo, a platform for product teams, a 90/100 (88/100 for men) for overall culture.

Women from both large companies (93%) and SMBs (98%) said their work environment was positive.

Other results included:

95% from large companies and 99% of SMBs said they "were proud to be a part of their companies."

91% from large companies and 98% of SMBs said they "approve the manner in which their executive team operates."

86% of women from large companies and 95% from SMBs said they were "excited about going to work each day."

83% of women from large companies and 92% of SMBs said their "company leaders do what they should to retain them as employees."

93% of women from large companies and 98% from SMBs responded "yes" to the query which asked if their "managers liked them as a person."

84% of women from large companies, and 89% of SMBs said they "were satisfied with their work-life balance."

Sample questions included:

Do you believe you're paid fairly?

How often do you get raises?

Does your company give annual bonuses?

Are you satisfied with your benefits?

How would you rate the perks your company provides?

Are you satisfied with your work-life balance?

Are you typically excited about going to work every day?

Is your work environment positive or negative?

Do you approve of your CEO? How would you rate your CEO?

Do you approve of the job your executive team is doing?

How would you rate your executive

team?

How would you rate your direct boss/manager?

How would you rate the quality of your co-workers?

Do you look forward to interacting with your co-workers?

Do you believe your manager cares about you as a person?

Do your leaders do what they should to keep you at the company?

How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work?

Are your company's goals clear and are you invested in them?

Does your company provide meaningful opportunities for advancement?

Is your company invested in your career growth?

Does your boss hurt company culture?

Does someone you work with closely make you want to quit?

Do you have a mentor at work? A close friend at work?

On a scale of 1-10, would you recommend working at your company to a friend?

The Top 12 best large (more than 500 employees) companies for women were

Hubspot Adobe Google Bell CVS Health LexisNexis Legal & Professional LHC Group RingCentral Northside Hospital Insight Global Facebook Microsoft

The Top 12 best small/midsize (fewer than 500 employees) companies for women were

Pendo Axios EQRx APS Payroll SalesLoft OJO Labs inDinero Vena Solutions Fyber Snyk Upgrade SmartBug Media

The complete 100 companies lists, with further information on Comparably's take on each is available on the company website.

