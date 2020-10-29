Honeywell advances quantum computing with release of System Model H1

Merck and DHL are the company's newest customers for the trapped-ion computer with a quantum volume of 128.

Image: Honeywell

Honeywell has hit a new milestone in quantum computing with the release of the System Model H1, the company announced Thursday. The newest generation quantum computer offers 10 fully connected qubits, a proven quantum volume of 128, and midcircuit measurement and qubit reuse.

Customers can access the System Model H1 via a subscription model and a cloud API. Honeywell's quantum partners include Microsoft Azure Quantum, Zapata Computing, and Cambridge Quantum Computing.

SEE: <strong>Honeywell claims to surpass IBM with world's fastest quantum computer</strong> (TechRepublic)

Tony Uttley, president of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, said Honeywell's methodology enables the company to systematically and continuously upgrade the H1 generation of systems through increased qubit count and higher fidelities.

"We've seen demand skyrocket in 2020 and are thrilled to partner with customers seeking to solve real business problems via quantum computing," he said in a press release.

In June, Honeywell announced it had perfected a quantum computer with a quantum volume of 64 . Honeywell uses trapped ions to power its quantum computer.

The company also announced on Thursday that it has started integration activities for its future System Model H2 generation and development work for its H3 generation. The company's roadmap for advancing quantum computing covers five generations of computers and 10 years. The design starts with a linear design, moves to a racetrack loop, and then a grid design.

DHL and Merck are now using Honeywell's quantum computer. These new customers expand the range of quantum computing use cases to include pharmaceuticals and logistics as well as Honeywell's own internal applications in its aerospace and performance materials and technologies businesses.

Kam Chana, director, computational platforms at Merck, said in a press release that seeing one of Orquestra's native QML algorithms run on Honeywell's H1 system was an exciting moment in Merck's journey to quantum readiness.

"The combination of Orquestra's programming environment with quantum hardware opens up quantum computing widely to our data scientists and brings new approaches for development of AI/ML based models," he said.

Accenture is also working with Honeywell to develop new use cases for quantum technology. Marc Carrel-Billiard, senior managing director and technology innovation lead at Accenture, said in a press release that the collaboration has already yielded new insights.

Honeywell has a cross-disciplinary team of more than 150 scientists, engineers, software developers, and functional professionals working on quantum computing and addressing enterprise problems across industries.

Honeywell uses a distinctive approach in building quantum computers . Ytterbium ions are trapped by an electromagnetic field within a narrow groove on a chip. The spin state of the ion's outermost electron and its nucleus represents the qubit. The qubits are manipulated with lasers and are moved around the trap to complete algorithms. Control systems manipulate with precise control hundreds of electrical signals necessary to move the qubits in the specific manner used for quantum information algorithms. This approach provides a longer coherence time than many of the other quantum computers in use.

