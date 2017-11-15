How 68% of consumers are already using AI without knowing it

Over two-thirds of consumers are already using artificial intelligence (AI) without knowing it, according to new Deloitte research on consumer mobile habits.

Machine learning or AI capabilities are used by 68% of smartphone users, although most consumers don't realize the features constitute either. Frequently used AI-driven features include voice assistants, predictive text, and driving route suggestions, Deloitte noted.

Businesses can use these findings to fight potential pushback about adding more AI to their office or products. The majority of people have already begun using the technology to make smarter decisions and become more productive in their personal lives, and that can also translate to the business world.

In terms of other mobile trends, Wi-Fi beat 4G in terms of overall performance, the report said. But that could change by 2018, as 5G positions itself to potentially begin rolling out in some areas within the next year.

5G will offer much higher data speeds, potentially leading to more options for consumers as connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) devices increase. Consumers are becoming more interested in connected cars and entertainment, as well: Just 14% of consumers said they did not find value in connected car offerings, down from 32% in 2016. .

Consumers' mobile usage remained on par with that in past years, naturally creating a mobile device etiquette that can help tech leaders develop smartphone products that fit into a consumer's schedule.

The average number of times a consumer looks at their phone during the day remained around 47—a constant for the past three years. The percent of people looking at their phone within one hour of waking up only increased by one percent from 2016, now sitting at 89%. At the end of the day, 81% of people look at their device within one hour of sleeping, the same as 2016.

Device ownership is growing the fastest among those ages 55 and up, according to the report. The younger generation, although undefined with a specific age range, had the highest ownership, with 93% of the age demographic owning a smartphone. Overall, 82% of consumers in the US now have a smartphone, the report said.

Other devices, like wearables and tablets, also saw growth in ownership. Fitness bands grew the most, jumping from 17% ownership in 2016 to 23% in 2017.

When it comes to activity on the devices, voice calls increased in usage after a four year decline. However, the report didn't clarify if voice calls meant regular calls or calling people via apps and services like Google Voice.

The 25-34 year old age range was more likely to embrace newer technology like group video calls, according to the report.

