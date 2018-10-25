How do I know if Web Development is right for me?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.

You have been working hard to build new skills in your tech field of interest, so you can make a career change, however, you are still filled with some uncertainty - Am I really ready? This is what TechRepublic member hb1694 is wondering, so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance in helping them figure out if they are ready for a career in web development.

TechRepublic member hb1694 writes, "I have been "coding" for over two years now, and I have yet to develop a decent portfolio of my own. I began learning the fundamentals of HTML two years ago, with little to no prior knowledge or experience. I was told professional web developers do not require a formal, post-secondary education, and that many can land themselves a job in a matter of months. I progressed overtime and became comfortable with CSS, Vanilla JS (ES5 and ES6), PHP, and SQL. However, I can say right now, I am not even remotely comfortable applying for a web development job. I think design and responsive design is holding me back. I know media queries and how to use them and all, but it is a matter of making my web apps look aesthetically nice. I don't feel comfortable with my design skills. In addition, form validation and all these frameworks and libraries that exist are making it difficult. I am having difficulties reading new documentation and adapting to others' code. What inspired and motivated me to pursue web development was a web app idea I had. I have attempted to build it, scrapped it, started over, repeat. I still don't really know how to go about it. I am not these guys (like my friend) who started coding at age 12. I started in my 20s and this was never something I grew up with."

