How does your company use data analytics? We want to know.

Take this quick, multiple-choice survey and tell us about the business intelligence or data analytics tools used at your workplace.

From dashboards to data visualizations—not to mention descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics—the enterprise has no shortage of business intelligence and data analytics tools at its disposal.

Using such tools could make measurable contributions to businesses. For example, companies could maximize an impending opportunity, mitigate future risk, meet deliverable milestones, gain a competitive advantage, and so much more.

If you're familiar with how your business uses business intelligence and data analytics tools, we want to hear from you. TechRepublic Premium is doing a survey to find out how companies are translating analytics into actionable information that can be used to make business decisions.

Take the How companies use data analytics survey.

Which analytics and business intelligence vendors and/or products does your company use? What obstacles have hampered analytics efforts within your company? What benefits has your company seen as a result of using analytics? How excited is your executive management about the potential for analytics in your organization? Tell us!

You'll be asked ten or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report.

Visit the TechRepublic Premium How companies use data analytics survey.

Data, Analytics and AI Newsletter Learn the latest news and best practices about data science, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see