How mobile app companies can better communicate with their users

Too many frequent and irrelevant communications is the main reason mobile users end up deleting apps, according to a new report from mobile marketing firm Leanplum.
Organizations that offer mobile apps need to build and maintain relationships with their customers over the long haul. And one way of doing that is through communications. But mobile app companies have to run a fine line when it comes to notifying their customers with information about the app, its features, its updates, and other details. Too many communications, and users can easily feel inundated. Too few communications, and users could miss important information. Based on a survey of 1,000 mobile users in the US, a report released Wednesday by Leanplum offers some insight into how companies can better retain their mobile app users through communications.
The biggest reason why users delete apps is because of too many notifications, according to the report, especially if those notifications are considered irrelevant. Breaking down the results by generation, 61% of baby boomers, 78% of millennials, and 67% of Gen Z respondents all cited too many pointless communications as the top factor that prompted them to delete certain apps.
Mobile app companies can communicate with their customers using email, in-app notices, or push notifications. Though push notifications may seem like the most convenient option, respondents said they actually prefer email notifications to the other forms. Among those surveyed, 46% said they'd rather receive notifications via email, while only 15% said they prefer push notifications.
"Through our research, we are finding more and more that email is stronger than ever before," Leanplum CEO and founder Momchil Kyurkchiev said in a press release. "Because email is so accessible on our phone, it is being used in combination with push notifications, allowing for brands to craft communications with their users that are thoughtful, personalized, and based on the unique characteristics of each customer."
A full 60% of respondents said they have a preference for what time of day they receive notifications. Among those, 27% chose the morning, 38% the afternoon, and 34% the evening.
The type of app also plays a role in how people respond to both emails and push notifications. Some 54% of the app users surveyed said they're most likely to open emails from messaging companies, while 41% are likely to open emails from financial app companies. Push notifications from email and messaging companies were considered annoying by only 9% of those surveyed, while financial apps annoyed only 13%.
Respondents pointed to social media and financial companies as the most adept communicators, specifically citing Facebook, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America as the best at communicating with their users. More than 25% said they think Facebook does the best job at communications, while more than 30% said they like to receive notifications for financial alerts.
