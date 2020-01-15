How to better protect your organization's most valuable data

Many organizations underestimate the value of their data to skilled and organized cybercriminals, said security provider eSentire.

Keeping up with cybercriminals can be a never-ending challenge for organizations and security professionals. As hackers and attackers come up with increasingly more clever and devious ways to infiltrate an organization, your critical and sensitive data becomes more vulnerable to compromise. In its Annual Threat Intelligence Report for 2019, eSentire offers several recommendations on how to better protect and secure your business data.

Though nation states continued to launch cyberattacks, organized cybercrime was actually responsible for the vast majority of attacks in 2019, according to eSentire. Financially motivated, organized cybercriminals rely on partnerships, code-sharing, and service marketplaces to become more efficient. These type of criminals also are using more secure and encrypted consumer applications to communicate with each other, making it harder to follow their activities.

Popular cybercrimes

Among the cybercrimes described in the report are:

Stealing financial credentials (e.g., banking Trojans) to sell or to use to extract money

Tricking people into transferring funds (e.g. Business Email Compromise schemes)

Appropriating resources to create things of value (e.g., coinminers)

Demanding ransoms (e.g., employing cryptographic ransomware or threats to release stolen information)

Stealing something of value to be sold directly (e.g., intellectual property theft)

Stealing something to be used to create something of value (e.g., industrial espionage)

The advanced trojan known as Emotet accounted for almost 20% of confirmed malware incidents last year, eSentire said, marking it as the preferred delivery method by the black market (Figure A). Emotet was the most observed threat on networks and endpoints despite a mid-year hiatus when its command and control servers were dormant. To launch their attacks, cybercriminals use Emotet based credential harvesting to compromise legitimate email accounts and impersonate trusted sources.

The report also uncovered other types of attacks in 2019.

Dominating ransomware families . A number of successful ransomware attacks against enterprises, governments, service providers, and large businesses can be attributed to just six ransomware families.

. A number of successful ransomware attacks against enterprises, governments, service providers, and large businesses can be attributed to just six ransomware families. Healthcare and construction industries are most vulnerable to phishing attacks . While the healthcare and hospital industry as a whole has improved its resilience against malware attacks, it continues to be the most vulnerable, followed closely by construction.

. While the healthcare and hospital industry as a whole has improved its resilience against malware attacks, it continues to be the most vulnerable, followed closely by construction. Cloud services gaining traction for phishing campaigns. Cloud services like Google and Microsoft Azure are being used to host malicious pages and trusted proxies to redirect users. The lures that scammers use most frequently to convince people that their messages are legitimate are email services, Microsoft Office 365, and financial services.

"A recurring conclusion of the report's case studies is that simplistic approaches to security can leave dangerous gaps in an organization's defenses," Keegan Keplinger, research lead for eSentire, said in a press release. "Anecdotally, we have found several cases of surprisingly large organizations with valuable data and critical infrastructure with little more than an anti-virus program running on their endpoints prior to our engagement. Even complete network coverage can miss something as straightforward as an attacker returning to an organization with successfully phished credentials.

"These organizations appear to underestimate the sophistication of modern cybercriminals, as well as the value the data holds to them," Keplinger added. "Having the strategic insight about what attackers are capable of, what kind of tools they are using, and how valuable your data and infrastructure can be is fundamental to understanding the lengths you have to go to protect them."

How to protect valuable data

To help you better secure and protect your most valuable data, eSentire offers the following recommendations: