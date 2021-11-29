How to create a new scrum with Taiga for more agile project management

If you're looking to take project management to more agile heights, you might want to consider adding scrum into the mix. Jack Wallen shows you how to create a new scrum with the Taiga platform.

Like kanban, scrum is a tool to help your business become more agile. And where kanban is as equally efficient as it is simplistic, scrum offers a bit more complexity to help bring a level of agility to your projects you might not otherwise be able to achieve.

But what is scrum? Simply put, scrum is focused on empowering teamwork on very complex projects. It's a GUI tool that not only helps visualize project progress but empowers sprints and makes it easier for teams to deal with unpredictability and complexity.

There are many, many platforms available to help you deploy a scrum. I'm going to demonstrate how to do it with this a platform that can quickly be deployed with the help of Docker. You can do with either a hosted instance of Taiga or one that is deployed within your data center.

With that said, let's get to work.

SEE: Research: Digital transformation initiatives focus on collaboration (TechRepublic Premium)

What you'll need

To create a scrum, you'll need a running instance of Taiga and a user account with admin privileges. That's it. Let's do this.

How to create a new scrum with Taiga

The first thing to do is log into Taiga with your admin account (or an account with admin privileges). From the dashboard, hover your cursor over Projects in the upper left corner and then click NEW PROJECT (Figure A)

Figure A

In the resulting window (Figure B), click SCRUM.

Figure B

Give your new scrum a name and description (both of which are required), click PRIVATE PROJECT (unless this scrum should be available to the public), and click CREATE PROJECT (Figure C).

Figure C

Your scrum will be created and is ready to be used (Figure D).

Figure D

How to create your scrum team in Taiga

The first thing you'll need to do is create your scrum team (because scrumming by yourself can be a very lonely experience). To add team members, click the Admin link in the dashboard (associated with Customize your Backlog in the main pane). In the resulting window (Figure E), click Members.

Figure E

Click NEW MEMBER and then, when prompted, type an email for the user to be invited to the scrum. You'll then be prompted to choose the user's role (from UX, Design, Front, Back, Product Owner, Stakeholder) and add a personalized message to the invite. After you take care of that, click INVITE to send.

At this point, you might be thinking the list of pre-defined roles (UX, Design, Front, Back, Product Owner, Stakeholder) doesn't fit your project. Fortunately, Taiga makes it easy to add new roles. For that, go to Settings | Permissions and click NEW ROLE (Figure F).

Figure F

Type the name of the new role and hit Enter on your keyboard.

If you now go back to creating a new member, you should see those new roles listed in the selection drop-down (Figure G).

Figure G

Once you've invited your team, you can begin your journey with scrum on Taiga. Congratulations on taking that first step toward a more agile business process.

Subscribe to TechRepublic's How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.

Developer Essentials Newsletter From the hottest programming languages to the jobs with the highest salaries, get the developer news and tips you need to know. Weekly Sign up today

Also see