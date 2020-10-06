How to disable Bing results from searches in Windows 10

To disable Bing results from your Windows 10 desktop searches you will have to edit the Windows Registry file. But the edit is different depending on your current Windows version.

Under the default settings, when a user types a phrase into the search box on their desktop, Microsoft Windows 10 will include results from the local machine and from the Bing search engine. If you are looking for a specific folder or file on your PC, those Bing results can be an unnecessary distraction. As usual, Microsoft did not include a simple way to disable Bing results from a simple Windows 10 search.

To disable Bing results from your Windows 10 searches we will have to edit the Windows Registry file. However, the edit is different depending on which version of Windows 10 you have installed. The March 2020 Update version of Windows 10 requires the creation of a new key in a specific location. Previous Windows 10 versions require the creation of a new key in a different specific location.

This how-to tutorial shows you how to disable Bing results from a Windows 10 desktop search by editing the Windows 10 Registry file.

Disclaimer: Editing the Windows Registry file is a serious undertaking. A corrupted Windows Registry file could render your computer inoperable, requiring a reinstallation of the Windows 10 operating system and potential loss of data. Back up the Windows 10 Registry file and create a valid restore point before you proceed.

How to disable Bing results from Windows 10 searches

If you are running the March 2020 Update of Windows 10 or later, you will use the Registry File editor to add a new key. To get started, type "regedit" into the Window 10 desktop search box and select the Registry File Editor app from the list of results. Navigate to this folder, as shown in Figure A:

Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Explorer

Figure A:

To create the new key, right-click the Explorer folder and select New | DWORD (32-bit) Value. Give the new key the name DisableSearchBoxSuggestions, as shown in Figure B.

Figure B

Now, double-click the DisableSearchBoxSuggestions key you just created and change the Value data box to 1, as show in Figure C.

Figure C

Exit out of the Registry File Editor. You will have to restart your Windows 10 PC (or Windows Explorer) for the change to take effect.

If you are running a version of Windows 10 that precedes the March 2020 Update, you will create a new key in the Registry File, but in a different location. In this case, navigate to this key, as shown in Figure D:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Search

Figure D

To create the new key, right-click the Search folder and select New | DWORD (32-bit) Value. Give the new key the name BingSearchEnabled, as shown in Figure E.

Figure E

Now, double-click the BingSearchEnabled key you just created and change the Value data box to 0 (zero), as show in Figure F.

Figure F

Also found in the Search folder is a key labeled CortanaConsent. Double-click that key and change its value to 0 (zero), as shown in Figure G.

Figure G

Exit out of the Registry File Editor. You may have to restart your Windows 10 PC (or Windows Explorer) for the change to take effect.

To reverse the settings and add Bing results back to your desktop searches, change the Value data for each key back to 1.

