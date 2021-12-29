How to get the most out of a virtual CES 2022

The in-person show is going on in Las Vegas but that doesn't mean you can't track the latest tech trends from home.

Image: GettyImages/Alexander Spatari

CTA is forging ahead with plans for an in-person CES this year, despite rising COVID-19 cases and ongoing cancellations by big tech and consumer companies.

CTA reports that cancellations represent only 10% of exhibitors but that small number represents many high-profile companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Meta, AMD, HP, Intel, Nvidia and P&G. In a promo video for the show, one slide features logos from 37 high-profile companies. At least 13 of those companies have canceled travel plans for Las Vegas or scaled back the number of people attending.

SEE: CES 2022 attendees keep plane tickets as Waymo, AT&T, GM and Intel back out

There are five keynotes on the CES 2022 agenda and only one will be delivered virtually. For now, Jong-Hee Han, vice chairman, CEO and head of Samsung Electronics' DX division, will be in Las Vegas in person to give his "Together for Tomorrow" speech Tuesday. CTA's Karen Chupka and Gary Shapiro will open the show Wednesday with the traditional state of the industry presentation. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert canceling his keynote completely and GM CEO Mary Barra switched to a virtual presentation. Abbott CEO Robert Ford will give the last keynote of the show on Thursday. His company is providing the rapid tests for people to use during the event to make sure they haven't contracted a Delta or Omicron infection while meeting and greeting.

There were 175,000 attendees in January 2020. The show was all-virtual in 2021. Investor's Business Daily reports that CTA expects anywhere between 40,000 and 60,000 attendees this year. Tim Bajarin wrote in a Forbes column that registrations from people in Japan, South Korea, the U.K., France and Italy are strong this year, although organizers expect fewer international attendees over all this year.

There are plenty of options for experiencing the show from the comfort of your home office, no travel stress or self-testing required. Here are a few ways to hear from many companies who are also staying home. According to CTA, sessions must be streamed live from a desktop or laptop. Sessions will be available on demand about one hour after they end via the Schedule page. We will update this story with more virtual options as the event gets closer.

Throughout the week, Microsoft will participate remotely via its Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and Automotive Press Kit and P&G will host its CES events in its LifeLab.

Tuesday, January 4: AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Samsung

AMD presents its 2022 Product Premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST. Dr. Lisa Su will highlight innovations and solutions featuring upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics. You can watch via the company's newsroom.

Nvidia is giving a special address to share its CES news. On Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST, Jeff Fisher, NVIDIA senior vice president, GeForce, and Ali Kani, NVIDIA vice president and general manager, automotive, will give an update on accelerated computing. You also can watch it on the company's YouTube channel.

Intel is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. EST/10 am PST on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to share news about the company's personal computing and automated driving work. Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of Intel's Client Computing Group, will present along with several guest executives whose companies are working with Intel. You can watch the presentation on Intel's newsroom.

Finally, you can watch the Samsung keynote at the company's website or the CES live stream at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST.

Wednesday: Mobileye, GM and CTA

Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua will unveil new chip technology, share progress on radar and lidar technology, and disclose details about Mobileye's approach to enabling fully autonomous solutions across vehicle types and use cases around the globe. The 2022 "Under the Hood" session is Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST on the Intel Newsroom.

The CTA State of the Industry keynote is at 11:30 a.m. EST/8:30 a.m. PST via the CES live stream.

GM CEO Mary Barra will unveil the new electric Silverado at noon EST/9 a.m. PST

Wednesday at a keynote session. Bold Solutions for a Changing World, a panel discussion with several venture capitalists is at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST via the live stream.

Thursday: Abbott

Abbott CEO Robert Ford and several guests will describe his company's vision for health technology via the CES 2022 live stream and on the company's own CES site at noon EST/9 a.m. PST.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see