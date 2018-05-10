How to install the asset manager Snipe-IT on Ubuntu Server

Your company IT assets continue to pile up, so much so, that you can no longer keep track of what you own, how something has been deployed, who is working with what desktop, and the details of every server in your data center. To that end, you need the right tool to keep track of all this. But which tool is the right one? There are so many asset management options available. If you happen to be fan of open source software, and you have a Ubuntu Server machine (or VM) at the ready, you can give Snipe-IT Asset Manager a go.

Snipe-IT is a bit of a challenge to install, but the end results are definitely worth the work. You'll have an asset management tool that includes:

Ability to see which assets are assigned (as well as to whom and their physical location)

One-click check in for assets

Asset Models allow you to group common features

Require End-User EULAs/Terms of Service on Checkout

Email alerts for expiring warranties and licenses

Integrates with most handheld barcode scanners and QR code reader apps

Quick and easy asset auditing

Add custom fields for additional asset attributes

Import and export assets

Generate QR code labels for asset tagging

Assets can be marked as requestable by users

Full history retention (including checkouts, checkins and maintenance)

Optional digital signatures on asset acceptance

Let's install Snipe-IT on Ubuntu Server 16.04.

Installation

Apache

The first thing we must do is install the necessary dependencies. There are a few, so open up a terminal and let's type. The first is Apache. Install the web server with the command:

sudo apt install apache2

Once that completes, start and enable the server with the commands:

sudo systemctl start apache2 sudo systemctl enable apache2

PHP and modules

Next we're going to install PHP and it's various modules:

sudo apt install php php-pdo php-mbstring php-tokenizer php-curl php-mysql php-ldap php-zip php-fileinfo php-gd php-dom php-mcrypt php-bcmath php-gd

MariaDB

Now it's time to install our database. Do this with the commands:

sudo apt install mariadb-server sudo systemctl start mysql sudo systemctl enable mysql

Set up a root user password and secure MariaDB with the command:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

With our db server installed, let's create a database and a snipe-it user. First launch the MariaDB console by changing to the root user with the command sudo -s. Now issue the command:

mysql -r root -p

Create the database, the user, and give the user proper permissions with the commands:

CREATE DATABASE snipeit_data; CREATE USER 'snipeit_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PASSWORD'; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON snipeit_data.* TO 'snipeit_user'@'localhost'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; EXIT;

Where PASSWORD is a strong password.

Composer

Composer is required for the installation. Install this with the following commands:

cd ~curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | phpsudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

Snipe-IT

It's time to install Snipe-IT. First install git with the command:

sudo apt install git

Change into the Apache document root with the command cd /var/www. Clone Snipe-IT with the command:

sudo git clone https://github.com/snipe/snipe-it snipe-it

Create a new .env file (the configuration file) with the commands:

cd /var/www/snipe-it sudo cp .env.example .env

Edit the .env file with the command:

sudo nano .env

Within the .env file, you need to edit the following lines:

APP_URL=SERVER_IP APP_TIMEZONE='TIME_ZONE' DB_DATABASE=snipeit_data DB_USERNAME=snipeit_user DB_PASSWORD=PASSWORD

Where:

SERVER_IP is the IP address of your server.

TIME_ZONE is the time zone for your location.

PASSWORD is the password you created for the db user.

Now we have to give the proper permissions for the Snipe-IT folders. This is done with the following commands:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data storage public/uploads sudo chmod -R 755 storage sudo chmod -R 755 public/uploads

The final Apache configuration is the virtual host. Create the new .conf file with the command:

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/snipeit.conf

The contents of that file should be:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName snipeit.example.com DocumentRoot /var/www/snipe-it/public <Directory /var/www/snipe-it/public> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </Directory> </VirtualHost>

Enable the newly configured site and activate mod_rewrite with the following commands:

sudo a2ensite snipeit.conf sudo a2enmod rewrite

Restart Apache with the command:

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Final PHP dependencies

We now have to finish up the remaining Snipe-IT PHP dependencies. This is done with the composer command, like so:

sudo composer install --no-dev --prefer-source

Finally, we generate the necessary APP_Key with the command:

sudo php artisan key:generate

Finish the setup

Open up a browser and point it to http://SERVER_IP. You should be greeted by the pre-flight checklist, where you can click the Next button and continue with the installation (Figure A).

Figure A



At this point, everything is self-explanatory. There is, however, one caveat. If you do happen to see the Apache welcome page (instead of the Snipe-IT pre-flight page), move the index.html file with the command:

sudo mv /var/www/html/index.html /var/www/html/index_old.html

Make sure to restart Apache with the command:

sudo systemctl restart apache2

That should do it. You can now start working with your Snipe-IT Asset Management system.

