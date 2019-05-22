How to make and receive Skype calls on the web

You can use Skype via its dedicated website—as long as you have the right browser. Here's how.

Image: Skype

You want to make or take a Skype call, but you don't have the app available or accessible on your computer. You don't need it—not when you can turn to Skype for Web. By signing into the Skype web page with a supported desktop browser, you can easily make and receive Skype audio and video calls with another individual or with multiple people. You can chat with another person or with groups. With the latest version of Skype for Web, you can record your calls, check notifications of missed calls, and search for keywords within your messages.

Skype on the Web is supported only in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other Chromium-based browsers—Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Opera are persona non grata. Skype for Web also works only on PCs, so you can't use it on a mobile device. Otherwise, the Web version is similar to the Skype Windows 10 app with the same layout, features, and settings.

SEE: How to avoid and overcome presentation glitches (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

To get started, follow these steps.

Launch one of the compatible browsers and open the site for Skype for Web. Sign in with your Microsoft account. From your Recent Calls or Contacts, select the person you want to call. Click the Video Call or Audio Call icon in the upper right depending on which type of call you want to make. Alternatively, type a message in the chat field if you wish to chat with the other person (Figure A).

Figure A

If someone calls you via Skype, you can answer the call using Skype for Web, assuming the Windows Skype app is not installed or available. Click the Answer icon for video or audio to pick up the call.

To call multiple people, click the Call icon at the top of the Recent Calls list and then add each person you wish to call. To chat with multiple people, click the Chat icon at the top of the Chat list, and select the option for New Group Chat. Name the chat and then add each person whom you want to join the chat (Figure B). Tap Done and then start your chat.

Figure B

You can record an audio or video call and then play, pause, and scrub through the recording. The recording remains in Skype for 30 days, but you can save it as an MP4 file to retain it or share the recording with someone else.

Start your call. After you've connected, click the ellipsis icon and select the command to Start Recording (Figure C).

Figure C

When you're finished, click the ellipsis icon again and select the command to Stop Recording, or just end the call. After the recording has stopped, it's stored in the chat window for you and the other person. Click the Play button to play the recording. For other options, click the ellipsis icon next to the recording. You can save it to your computer, forward it to someone else, or remove it. You can also select multiple recordings and other messages and then forward or remove them all in one shot (Figure D).

Figure D

With Skype for Web, you can take advantage of other options. From the icons to the right of the message field, you can add and share a file, transfer money, share information about your own contacts with someone, schedule a call, or create a poll (Figure E).

Figure E

You can set and see various types of notifications. Click the Notifications icon. Select All and then select Notification Settings. Turn on the notifications you wish to receive (Figure F).

Figure F

You can then check the Notifications pane at any time to see reactions to your messages, mentions in group conversations, and more. Click on a specific notification to view it within its context (Figure G).

Figure G

You can search for keywords within a conversation thread. Select the chat you wish to search. Click the Find icon at the top. Type your keyword or phrase in the Find field and press Enter. Your keyword is highlighted in the conversation (Figure H).

Figure H

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see