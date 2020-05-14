How to quickly manage your Android 9 and newer

If Android notifications are flooding your notification shade or lock screen, you can easily manage them with the help of a simple shortcut.

For most Android users, we've grown dependent on notifications. It is the one feature that keeps us updated and informed on what's happening with our services, calendars, and devices. Without notifications, we'd have to open a number of apps just to remain informed.

However, there are times when the notifications can get a bit overwhelming. You might have a large number of apps installed, each of which send information to the notification screen. When that's the case, what do you do? If you're using Android 9 or newer, there's a very easy way to gain access to the management of those notifications.

I'm going to show you this trick so you can gain control of those notifications.

What you'll need

The only thing you'll need is an Android device running version 9 or newer.

How to access the notification manager

Pull down the notification shade once. On Android 9, you'll see Manage Notifications at the bottom-left of the notification screen. On Android 10, you'll see just Manage (Figure A).

Tap Manage (or Manage Notifications) and the notification manager will open (Figure B).

From within that manager, there are a couple of important things you can do. The first is to find out what apps are sending the most data to your notification screen. To do that, tap the drop-down at the center top and select Most Frequent (Figure C).

Once you see the listing of the apps that most frequently send notifications to your shade, you might consider disabling those notifications, especially if you don't need to see the update. To disable a notification, simply tap the On/Off switch for the app in question until it's in the Off position (Figure D).

Once disabled, you'll not see any notifications for that application. If you find yourself needing to receive those notifications again, reverse the procedure and you're good to go.

Note: The one caveat to this is that you won't be able to view the notifications that occurred while the feature was disable for the app.

And that's how you can gain quick access to managing your Android notifications. Use this feature wisely and you'll find your Android experience a bit more peacefully informed.

