How to share a database with your team using Airtable

Let's say you use Airtable as your on-the-go database tool. Maybe you use it to keep track of inventory, services, pricing, leads, or clients. This particular mobile app (available for Android, macOS, Windows, and iOS) does an outstanding job of creating easy to use databases that are automatically sync'd with your Airtable cloud account, so you can work from anywhere.

But there's another Airtable feature that might make this mobile database app even more appealing. What is that feature, you ask? The ability to share databases with others. With this, you can employ teammates to work on a database with you. What's best, the sharing of Airtable databases is incredibly easy.

I want to walk you through the process of sharing a database with a teammate. I will assume you already have the app installed and a database ready for sharing. The teammate you will be sharing with must have an Airtable account (they offer a free account), and can work with the database either via a web browser or the mobile app.

With that said, let's get on with the sharing.

Sharing a database

Open up your Airtable app. From the main window, tap on the database you want to share. From the database main page (Figure A), tap the + button.

Figure A

In the resulting window (Figure B), tap the Add base collaborators button.

Figure B

In the next screen (Figure C), you must enter either a name or email address. If the target person is in your phone contact list, you can type a name and it will appear (otherwise, enter an email address).

Figure C

In this same screen, you need to make sure to select the proper permission level for the target user. There are three levels:

Read only—the user can only read the database.

Editor—add, delete, and modify records, views, or permissions in any base.

Creator—complete control over database

For complete details on the different permission levels, see this official Airtable documentation page.

You can also add a message to be included in the invitation email. Once you've completed the necessary information on the share page, tap the send button (upper right corner). The target will receive the email and can then access the database from within their account. If they use the web interface, they'll find the shared database in the Bases shared with me section (Figure D).

Figure D

The mobile app also contains a section called BASES SHARED WITH ME (Figure E). To find that section, scroll down from the main page and tap the shared database to start working.

Figure E

Once your teammate opens the shared database, they can start working on it, according to their permission level.

Shared databases made easy

And that's all there is to sharing databases with Airtable. If you're looking for a means for others to work with the same mobile database, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better solution than Airtable. Do note, the free version is limited to 1,200 records per base. If you're going to need something larger, you'll want to take a look at one of the paid plans (pricing matrix here).

