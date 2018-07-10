How to share videos with Office 365 team members at no extra cost

For many organizations, video has become the standard medium for employee training and instruction. A library of online training materials is not only efficient and convenient, it also ensures that policies and procedures are communicated consistently. While creativity and collaboration are to be encouraged in many areas of a business enterprise, some behavior still needs to be consistent and predictable.

For companies willing to pay a little extra, one of the more capable tools for housing a training library is Microsoft Stream. This application integrates with Office 365 and allows employees to share videos with other employees of their choosing. Sharing can be confined to a specific team, group, or department or made available to the entire enterprise.

However, for inexplicable reasons, Microsoft has decided to make Stream a paid add-in for all but the most expensive enterprise versions of Office 365. If you don't want to pay extra, you will have to find alternative methods for sharing videos with team members. SharePoint and PowerPoint are excellent substitute applications and are included with the base Office 365 Business subscription.

This quick walk-through will show you how to transfer a video located on your YouTube channel to either a SharePoint Team Site or a PowerPoint presentation. You must have full access credentials for all applications to perform this task.

SharePoint transfer

Open your preferred web browser and log on to your Google account. Open YouTube and navigate to your channel to view your list of videos. As you can see in Figure A, I have been making game videos lately. With the right encoder, YouTube is an easy way to capture whatever is happening on your computer screen. In a business setting, this could easily be a series of training sessions.

Figure A

Open the Creator Studio app and click the down arrow on the Edit button for the video you want to upload. Choose Download MP4 from the dropdown menu, as shown in Figure B. Save the downloaded file to a folder of your choice.

Figure B

Log in to Microsoft Office 365 and use the navigation button to go to the SharePoint application and load your Team Site. Select the folder where you want to store your video (Figure C) and then click the Upload button .

Figure C

Give the video a brief description and then click OK. Depending on the size of your video, the upload process could take several minutes to complete. Once it is finished, the video will be accessible by individuals with proper permissions and credentials for your SharePoint Team Site. The file will be viewable by any application capable of displaying an MP4 encoded video.

PowerPoint display

Displaying a YouTube video as part of a PowerPoint presentation doesn't require the preliminary step of downloading the MP4 file. Navigate to the YouTube video you want to insert and click the Share button (Figure D). Copy the URL link for your video to the clipboard by clicking the Copy button.

Figure D

Log in to Office 365 and open PowerPoint. Start or open a presentation and choose a slide. In the Ribbon, navigate to the Insert Tab and click the Online Video button, as shown in Figure E. Paste the URL link into the box and click Insert.

Figure E

When you run the slideshow for this PowerPoint presentation, your chosen YouTube video will be displayed on that slide.

Mind boggling

Why Microsoft has chosen to make Stream a paid add-on for most Office 365 subscribers is a mystery. Video has become such an integral part of business communication, it seems only natural for Stream to be a part of the standard Office 365 installation. But it is not—at least as of July 2018.

If the workarounds outlined in this tutorial are not satisfactory, adding Stream will cost a minimum of $3 per month per user. Not an exorbitant expenditure surely, but not absolutely necessary either. There are several no-additional-expense solutions available if you don't want to pay for Stream. You just have to be a bit inventive. The choice is yours.

Keep up with Microsoft news, product releases, and feature updates. Subscribe to the TechRepublic Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also read...

Your thoughts

Are you willing to pay extra for Stream? I am not. Share your thoughts and opinions with your peers at TechRepublic in the discussion thread below.