How to use the iCloud for Windows app

The new iCloud for Windows app is now available on the Microsoft Store, making it easier for Apple and Microsoft customers to access their iCloud account across Windows 10 PC and Apple devices, Microsoft announced in a Monday blog post.

With the app, users can access photos, videos, mail, calendar, files, and other information from their iCloud account on the go, as well as on their Windows 10 PC. This includes iCloud Drive, iCloud Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Reminders, and Safari Bookmarks, the post noted.

While iCloud has been available on Windows for some time, this is the first time the app has been offered through the Microsoft Store. The revamped app is now powered by the same technology behind Microsoft OneDrive's Files On-Demand feature, which allows users to work offline on mobile devices and share files on iOS, the post noted.

This team up of sometimes-rivals—Apple and Microsoft—is a smart move, our sister site ZDNet noted, as there are now 825 million active Windows 10 devices, many of the owners of which also own an Apple iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device.

iCloud for Windows is available to download now in the Microsoft Store worldwide. With the app, users can do the following, according to Microsoft's post as well as an updated support page from Apple:

Access iCloud Drive files from File Explorer, without taking up space on your PC

Choose the files and folders you want to keep on your PC

Safely store your files in iCloud Drive, and access them from your iOS device, Mac, and on iCloud.com

Share any file directly from File Explorer, and easily collaborate with others, as edits will sync across all of your devices

Use Shared Albums to share photos and videos with the people you choose

