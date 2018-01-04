HP's newest 'zero' client offers improved security, VMware and Amazon integrations

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

On Wednesday, HP announced the t310 G2 All-in-One Zero Client, powered by Teradici and compatible with VMware and Amazon workspaces.

The zero client model is said to improve security, as it allows users to leverage the desktop experience while doing all computation work through a data center.

HP's new all-in-one zero client t310 G2 will offer business users improved displays, ergonomics, and data security, as well as compatibility with VMware and Amazon workspaces.

The HP t310 G2 All-in-One Zero Client, announced via press release Wednesday, is powered by Teradici. It builds upon the HP t310 G2 Zero Client, announced in July, which moved beyond the thin client concept by storing no data on the device itself, as TechRepublic's Conner Forrest noted at the time.

Doing all of the computation work through a data center allows users to take advantage of the desktop experience with a minimized attack surface, the product page noted.

The new all-in-one option offers users a virtually borderless, 23.8-inch diagonal Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display, which includes a wide-viewing angle and enhanced color reproduction. The machine also includes a high-performance Tera2 PCoIP processor, which provides full frame rate 3D images and high-definition media over any network, according to the release.

SEE: Equipment reassignment policy template (Tech Pro Research)

The t310 G2 All-in-One's stand is adjustable, allowing a user to move it up or down, tilt it, or rotate it, to support work in both portrait and landscape. Users can also add a seamless second display with the DisplayPort feature.

With a purchase of the all-in-one, customers also receive a one-year subscription to Teradici Desktop Access, to help manage the zero client, the release noted.

"Customers are looking for a secure solution that is simple to manage," Jeff Groudan, vice president and global head of Thin Clients at HP Inc., said in the release. "The new HP t310 G2 All-in-One Zero Client provides customers with maximum data security, easy management with Teradici's PCoIP Management Console and simplified setup right out of the box."

These zero client devices are popular in fields such as healthcare, education, and other industries, Forrest noted in his report.

Customers can purchase the HP t310 G2 All-in-One Zero Client now, starting at $529.

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see