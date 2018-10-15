IBM's open AI platform works with AWS, Azure, and Tensorflow to speed enterprise adoption

On Monday, at the Gartner Symposium in Orlando, IBM announced two new offerings to help enterprises realize the full potential of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in the cloud.

IBM AI OpenScale is the industry's first open platform for building and running any AI system, regardless of where it was built, how it was built, or where it runs, according to a press release. It supports machine learning and deep learning models developed and trained in any open source model, including Tensorflow, Scikitlearn, Keras, and SparkML, as well as applications and models trained and hosted in any integrated development environment, such as Watson, Seldon, AWS SageMaker, and Microsoft AzureML, the release noted.

A lack of trust in the emerging technology has left thousands of AI models at companies worldwide sitting on the shelf, as businesses are unable to trace their logic and conclusions, and do not want to use the technology to make important business decisions without that understanding, the release said.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of artificial intelligence (Tech Pro Research)

AI OpenScale can help close talent gaps and transparency issues and accelerate AI adoption, according to the release. The platform provides fully-automated explainability, bias detection, bias mitigation, auditability, and traceability on AI applications, regardless of if they run on a company's private cloud, in an IBM Cloud, or in other vendors' cloud environments, the release noted.

"Our strategy is to use an open, interoperable approach to fuel the AI economy," David Kenny, senior vice president of IBM Cognitive Solutions, said in the release. "We believe AI OpenScale represents a new technology category and the start of a new era in the mass adoption of AI for business because it is open - making any AI much easier to operate and fully transparent."

Being able to run multiple AI systems could also offer a way to get multiple data-driven answers to a single business problem.

IBM also announced the IBM Multicloud Manager, an industry-first service that automates how companies manage, move, and integrate apps across multiple cloud environments, according to another press release.

While nearly all companies are transitioning to the cloud, many mission-critical workloads are still running on-premises, research has found. The Multicloud Manager allows businesses to manage and integrate workloads on clouds from providers including IBM, Amazon, Red Hat, and Microsoft, the release said.

SEE: Cloud migration decision tool (Tech Pro Research)

"With its open source approach to managing data and apps across multiple clouds, the IBM Multicloud Manager will enable companies to scale their many cloud investments and unleash the full business value of the cloud," Arvind Krishna, senior vice president of IBM Hybrid Cloud, said in the release. "In doing so, they will move beyond the productivity economics of renting computing power, to fully leveraging the cloud to invent new business processes and enter new markets."

For example, the release said, if a car rental company uses one cloud for its AI services and another for its booking system, and runs a financial system on-premises on machines around the world, the IBM Multicloud Manager can combine these different infrastructures to help customers book a car quickly on the company's mobile app.

The Multicloud Manager offers increased visibility across clouds, giving operations and development teams more visibility of Kubernetes applications across different clouds and clusters in a single control pane. It also offers improved governance and security, and automation to track risk, the release noted.

IBM AI OpenScale will be available later this year via IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Private. IBM Multicloud Manager will be available in late October 2018.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

IBM AI OpenScale is an open platform for building and running any AI, regardless of where it was built, how it was built, or where it runs.

IBM Multicloud Manager automates how companies manage, move, and integrate apps across multiple cloud environments.

Stay up to date on all the latest cloud news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Cloud Insights newsletter. Subscribe

Also see