If you've always wanted to learn to program with Python, here's an opportunity

Now you can train for a well-paid tech career that will always be in high demand without taking time off from your job, even if you are a complete novice.

Image: James Sanders/TechRepublic

Python is not only one of the easiest programming languages to learn, but it's also one of the most dominant, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. So, if you've been thinking about switching to a well-paid tech career, but thought it might be too hard or didn't know where to start, The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle could be exactly what you need. Best of all, you can train at your own pace and don't have to go into debt.

You can start working as a Python programmer sooner than you think if you start with "Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming." Then follow it up with crowd fave, "Learn to Code with Python 2021," which is an entire Python bootcamp. Former students gave a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating to the course and instructor Boris Paskhaver, who is a full-stack software developer and Agile consultant, as well as an educator.

You'll get plenty of hands-on experience in "Practical Python: Learn the Basics of Python 3 Step-by-Step," and actually create apps, scripts, games and more in "The Complete 2021 Python Course." If you really want to boost your revenue streams, the "Automatic Stock Trading with Python" class will show you how to use a Python trading bot to implement stock strategies that can generate passive income.

When you're ready to take a deep dive into the language, move on to "Python Basic & Advanced Data Types," "Python Basic & Advanced Functions" and "Python Flow Control." Then once you're done mastering Python's basics, you'll be ready for the "Python Advanced Concepts" class.

You do need to know something about Spark, Dataframe APIs and Kafka before you can handle "Apache Spark 3: Real-Time Stream Processing Using Python." But remember, you have lifetime access to these courses, so it'll be waiting for you whenever you're ready.

Here's a chance to train for a well-paid tech career that's in high demand. Grab The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $29.99 (normally $2,000).

Prices subject to change.