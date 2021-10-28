Implementing AI or worried about vendor behavior? These ethics policy templates can help

Artificial intelligence is fraught with ethical considerations, and vendors sometimes bend rules to make a sale. Reviewing these policies can help keep you and your organization out of trouble by making the right choices.

Every one of us, every single day, is faced with ethical conundrums that test our ability to act with integrity. Ethical problems are especially rife in sectors that are on the cutting edge of technology and science, where progress and innovation often go directly up against human rights and responsible (individual and corporate) behavior.

If you work in the tech sector you're probably familiar with some of the common ethical problems of the day (data rights and privacy concerns being two that quickly come to mind), but there are many more than you might realize, of both a technical and interpersonal nature.

One particular area of emerging tech—artificial intelligence—raises almost as many questions as technical problems it solves, and interpersonal relationships with vendors can also be ethically confusing when gifts and favors are proposed. It's those topics that are featured in these two TechRepublic Premium downloads, which are summarized for you below.

Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy Modern AI can do some amazing things, and it has the potential to vastly change our world in the near future. Vast potential comes with vast potential for misuse as well, making the ethics of implementing AI and using it in the business world a minefield that must be deftly navigated and planned for well in advance. This Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy exists to act as a set of guidelines for any organization creating or using AI and machine learning software. It contains broad policies meant to clearly spell out what AI and ML can't be used for, such as discriminating against certain types of people and disseminating false information, as well as covering ways that organizations can make sure their implementations are as ethical as possible. What this ethics policy doesn't do is tell you how to make sure your organization is acting in an ethical manner. Consider meeting the standards of this policy a destination, with the journey on the way entirely up to your organizational needs and practices. View at TechRepublic Premium