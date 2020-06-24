Increase in productivity—and risk—since the COVID-19 lockdown

IT pros revealed widespread remote work garnered challenges and security concerns, according to a recent Sectigo survey.

COVID-19 has imposed on nearly every aspect of life. The predominant imposition on the working world is the lightning-fast switch most businesses had to make, from offices on-premises to working from home.

A recent survey by Sectigo, 2020 Work-From-Home IT Impact Study, showed that nearly 50% of those polled reported that productivity had increased since they were asked to WFH, while 35% "feel it's stayed consistent," and only 16% noted an actual decrease in productivity.

Wakefield conducted the survey of 500 Five-hundred IT professionals at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the US, Canada, Germany, France, Ireland and the UK for Sectigo. Results revealed how the switch changed their business, the resultant productivity, tempered by the continuing risk. Companies that have not implemented long-term IT security strategies will continue to remain at risk.

As C-level executives keep embracing the increased productivity of a distributed workforce, "they need to consider new approaches to security that rely on automation and secure digital identities," said Sectigo CEO Bill Holtz.

"The reality is that the enterprise currently uses a mix of authentication tools that frequently include outdated or weak methods," Holtz said. "This research indicates that with many employees remaining at home for the foreseeable future or even permanently, refining how we grant and manage digital access is more important than ever."

While 86% of IT professionals in total have reported continuing challenges in managing digital identity, and hardware, including devices and company processes; in the US banking industry, 93% admit to those recurring challenges.

Revenue-generating initiatives were delayed one month or longer, at the first blush of the coronavirus lockdown, said nearly 40% polled; 44% were forced to put cybersecurity initiatives on hold for a month or more, while focused on the WFH remote.

Making the transformation to a fully remote-work environment requires an understanding meant quick updates to

Technology Processes Procedures Any resulting repercussions to revenue and cybersecurity

The survey also revealed IT pros reported an improvement in performance.

Due to the scale of the digital transformation, an investment in a WFH infrastructure was critical for companies, but may also have caused project delays with long-term implications.

WFH culture grows

Respondents were clear that both IT professionals and co-workers met challenges, and stepped up performance despite the inherent challenges of on-prem to the WFH switch.

IT pros in executive positions are very confident. The study found that across regions C-level IT pros (63%) are more likely than mid-level (40%) and non-management (41%) IT pros feel that overall productivity has increased. Increased revenue is the result of productivity, and it's a perception that's viewed favorably, as enterprises move beyond the lockdown and jumpstart stalled projects.

Nearly 60% of all respondents believe there will be somewhat of an increase in remote workers, because productivity levels rose as more people telecommuted.

Overall respondents on productivity

49% increased somewhat or significantly

35% stayed pretty much the same

16% decreased somewhat or significantly

C-level respondents (IT executives) on productivity

63% increased somewhat or significantly

25% stayed pretty much the same

12% decreased somewhat or significantly

To keep communication flowing between managers and staff, or between team members, remote access solutions are essential, but the study found that few (28%) were concerned about the risk of the high-profile "Zoom-bombing," and more IT pros were concerned with more traditional cybersecurity issues.

Traditional cybersecurity concerns during pandemic

40% on phishing or other malicious emails

40% on insecure Wi-Fi

28% on BYOD devices

Despite the known vulnerabilities and proven authentication technologies, there are lapses and security can be prey.

What companies are using to combat cybersecurity

56% employed user-identity certificates

26% used biometrics

Concern for widely known weakness in cybersecurity

65% focused on username and password



50% used hardware-token multifactor authentication



72% of respondents credit their companies with "just the right amount" of cybersecurity



93% may undertake additional measures to improve security and business continuity in the next 12 months due to widespread remote work



59% indicated that they would increase security for data and applications, compared to the pre-COVID-19 level, once offices are reopened



