Infographic: How Amazon makes its billions with e-commerce, streaming services, and the cloud

As other companies try to keep up in the online retail industry, Amazon seems to stay one step ahead, with a market value of $427 billion. But where exactly is the e-commerce giant's revenue coming from?

According to a Sellbrite infographic, Amazon focuses on customers and growth instead of profits. It works—35% of the company's revenue stems from purchases made from the "Frequently Bought Together" and "Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought" features.

SEE: Vendor Selection Checklist: E-commerce (Tech Pro Research)

The main moneymaker is retail sales, which account for two-thirds of the company's revenue stream. Third-party retail sellers are in second place with 17% of the revenue.

Amazon's e-commerce domination hasn't hit its peak either, the infographic said. The company accounts for 37% of the ecommerce field currently, and is expecting to hit 50% by 2021.

Amazon dominates in the cloud, but Amazon Web Services (AWS) only makes up 9% of their total revenue. While AWS made $12.2 billion in 2016, Google Cloud was projected to make $4.1 billion and Microsoft Azure made $2.5 billion.

Check out the full infographic below.

Image: Sellbrite/NowSourcing

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see