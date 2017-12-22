Search

Infographic: How Amazon makes its billions with e-commerce, streaming services, and the cloud

As other retailers work to keep up, Amazon is predicted to grow through 2021, if not longer.

By | December 22, 2017, 10:11 AM PST

As other companies try to keep up in the online retail industry, Amazon seems to stay one step ahead, with a market value of $427 billion. But where exactly is the e-commerce giant's revenue coming from?

According to a Sellbrite infographic, Amazon focuses on customers and growth instead of profits. It works—35% of the company's revenue stems from purchases made from the "Frequently Bought Together" and "Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought" features.

The main moneymaker is retail sales, which account for two-thirds of the company's revenue stream. Third-party retail sellers are in second place with 17% of the revenue.

Amazon's e-commerce domination hasn't hit its peak either, the infographic said. The company accounts for 37% of the ecommerce field currently, and is expecting to hit 50% by 2021.

Amazon dominates in the cloud, but Amazon Web Services (AWS) only makes up 9% of their total revenue. While AWS made $12.2 billion in 2016, Google Cloud was projected to make $4.1 billion and Microsoft Azure made $2.5 billion.

Check out the full infographic below.

1222full.png
Image: Sellbrite/NowSourcing

1222info.jpg
Image: Sellbrite/NowSourcing

