Infographic: This country has the world's shortest work week

With 29-hour work weeks, the Netherlands has the world's shortest week for business professionals, according to an OECD study. As illustrated in a BambooHR infographic, women in the Netherlands typically worked 25 hours a week, and men typically worked 34 hours a week. At 76%, the Netherlands also had a fairly high employment rate.

The highest employment rate is taken by Iceland at 86%, and they have an average 39-hour work week. South Africa has the lowest employment rate, at 43%, and average hours worked are 43 hours per week.

While there didn't seem to be a direct correlation between hours worked per week and employment rate, a long or short work week isn't the only reason employees may be dissatisfied in a job. Other factors like insufficient rewards, toxic culture, lack of control and career growth, poor leadership, and work overload can all impact an employee's desire to stay in a job, according to TechRepublic's Nick Heath.

Here is the full infographic:

Image: BambooHR

