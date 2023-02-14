Infosys has added Equinox Studio, an e-commerce management platform, to its Infosys Equinox suite. Equinox Studio gives businesses a no-code, low-code platform to manage their digital experiences across channels and integrate to enterprise and cloud-based service-oriented applications.

“In today’s competitive retail environment and as the macro-economic landscape faces downturn, enterprises must double down on digital transformation to stay in the game,” Kalley said in a press release.

Infosys has numerous competitors in the IT services and IT strategy consulting services. Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Accenture play in a similar space. Other rivals include Coastal Cloud, Skaled and Switchfast Technologies.

Jump to:

Features of Infosys Equinox Studio

Infosys Equinox Studio is part of Infosys’ flagship digital transformation program, the Live Enterprise Program. Added features include:

Out-of-the-box components and blueprints are designed to make deployment of Equinox Studio easy, according to Infosys.

Applicable to both omnichannel and hyper-personalized shopping across geographies and languages.

Concurrent multi-user collaboration includes customizable workflows, access control and user privileges.

Extendable plug-in architecture features enterprise-grade security.

“From the outset, our goal was to democratize these powerful capabilities, making them accessible and easy to implement for organizations of all sizes,” said Amit Kalley, Infosys Equinox CEO, in an email interview. “By reducing barriers to adoption, we aim to empower businesses to fully realize the benefits of cutting-edge technology.”

No-code, low-code development

Infosys Equinox Studio is built to enable centralized management of complex portfolios of commerce sites. To enable this, the dashboard is accessible through relatively easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interfaces built to be cloud native.

That speed and ease of integration allows companies to manage multiple e-commerce sites at once using one low-maintenance platform, Infosys said. That includes sites across multiple markets, brands and languages. Change can be rolled out on a near-real-time basis, too.

The adoption of no-code, low-code tools has come from several factors in the retail industry, Kalley said. These include the fast pace of innovation, the need for quick product launches, and the commoditization of consumer experiences.

“Business users’ expectations of what they can achieve with enterprise-grade software are being shaped by the advancements and success seen in the retail industry, making no-code a desirable option for many businesses as a means to attract and retain talent, optimize their output and gain a competitive edge,” Kalley said. “However, to sustain its growth in the enterprise sector, no-code, low-code technology must meet the continually evolving challenges of the modern enterprise, such as security, reliability, scalability, accessibility, privacy and regulatory compliance.

What is hyper-personalization?

“In this uncertain market, this is an opportunity for businesses to strengthen their position with both customers and talent,” said Heather Hershey, research director for IDC Worldwide Digital Commerce practice, in a press release. “The rising need for hyper-personalized experiences for end customers is placing additional stress on talent.”

One of the key selling points of Infosys Equinox Studio is hyper-personalization, which sorts customers by profiles and segmentation data in order to deliver specific experiences. Infosys says it is designed to focus on the customer experience itself, not content recommendations or pricing strategies.

“We are able to deliver an optimal, real-time experience tailored to a customer’s specific consumption style, preferences and context,” Kalley said. “This leads to organizations better fulfilling their customers’ needs, desires and expectations, resulting in a more personalized and satisfying experience for the customer.”

Demo Infosys Equinox Studio

Interested parties can request a demo of Equinox Studio from Infosys now.

Read next: A guide to data governance, helpful WordPress plugins and how SMBs are meeting customer demand better.