Search

Digital Transformation

Inside NYC's digital transformation, with CTO Miguel Gamino

New York City is a smart city leader. In this full-length interview, Miguel Gamino explains how emerging technologies like 5G, automation, and IoT are shaping urban innovation.

By | March 6, 2018, 9:32 AM PST

New York City is combining 5G, automation, the Internet of Things, among other technologies to improve the city, solve issues in the community, and become a role-model for other cities. TechRepublic met with New York's CTO, and former San Francisco CIO, Miguel Gamino to discuss the different programs and technologies the city uses to accomplish these goals.

Watch the full interview above, or read the transcripts below.

    How NYCx unites business, community, and government to solve big problems

    Gamino explains NYCx, a program that works with communities to identify urgent priorities, and encourages the brightest technologists in the world to solve these challenges

    How OneNYC is the city's guidepost for business technology engagement

    More about Innovation

    NYCx, part of Mayor de Blasio's OneNYC plan, uses technology to improve the way New Yorkers live, support a thriving economy, and create good-paying jobs. Gamino tells how the city's diversity drives its digital transformation.

    How New York City plans to become a 5G leader

    Learn what NYC is doing with 5G, one of the biggest oncoming technologies, and how they're using Governors Island as a testbed.

    How New York City plans to become a smart city leader

    Just because a city works on smart projects, doesn't mean it's a smart city, Gamino said. He shares NYC's smart city goals and how they plan to become a leader in this realm.

    How emerging technology will shape New York City's future

    Here's how major technology innovations from drones to AI to blockchain will significantly impact how New Yorkers work, live, and play.

    Also see

    .jpg

    Related Topics:

    Networking CXO Smart Cities Internet of Things Innovation

    About Dan Patterson

    Dan is a Senior Writer for TechRepublic. He covers cybersecurity and the intersection of technology, politics and government.

    Editor's Picks

    How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

    Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

    The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

    NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

    Free Newsletters, In your Inbox